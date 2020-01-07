GCC Adhesives & Sealants Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019 to 2026

Adhesives and Sealants are chemical products that are broadly utilized in building construction, packaging and conversion-based applications. Adhesives and sealants have comparative chemical compositions using similar technologies. They differ regarding their functionality or end-use — innovation in reactive adhesives to bond composites and plastics, application engineers to driver equipment innovation and productivity. Adhesive and Sealants are essentially included four primary crude material classes such as acrylics, rubber, vinyls, and polyurethane technologies in differing pieces. The fourth polymer system prominently utilized worldwide are hot melts that are pure solid systems used in woodworking, packaging/conversions, and joinery and other product assembly adhesives, a fast-growing market segment worldwide. Some other crude materials utilized in the production of adhesives and sealants that are more application explicit include epoxies, silicones, natural products.

Growth of the adhesives & sealants market in the GCC region is driven by factors such as shift from fasteners to adhesives, increased use of composites, E-commerce and demand for sustainable packaging alternative, government investment for the development of infrastructure. Furthermore, Increased usage of disposable hygiene products in emerging markets are also expected to spur market growth over the forecast period. Also, Innovative products that allow the faster application of adhesives and job completion of adhesives in roofing and flooring will increase the demand for adhesive and sealant during the forecast period — however, price constraints of adhesives and sealants which can impede market growth during the forecast period

GCC economies are likely to exhibit strong growth potential for adhesives and sealants market on account of strong government backing for expansion and construction activity and its associated adhesives and sealants market. In GCC countries, extensively used for adhesives and sealants in the construction and automotive industries are anticipated to spur the market growth. The supply-demand gap is highly depending on the imports of adhesive and sealant products to meet the growing domestic demand. In recent years GCC economies have embarked on an ambitious expansion, and diversification program wherein infrastructure projects have received strong focus. For instance: UAE and Qatar are expected to remain bright spots for the construction industry throughout 2018, due to plans, like the Expo 2020 and FIFA World Cup 2022. the oil and gas, refining and water desalination and filtration sectors are other major markets for adhesives and sealants across the GCC apart from infrastructure which is the current focus of most GCC countries which is expected to augment the demand for adhesives and sealant.

Various notable players operating in the market, include 3M Company, Sika AG, ARKEMA GROUP, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LTD, H.B. Fuller Company, VOELKEL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS LLC., Drytac Corporation, SAAF Technologies Co. Ltd, DowDuPont, among others.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is Adhesives & Sealants market growing? What will be the GCC Adhesives & Sealants market forecast?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in Adhesives & Sealants and GCC Adhesives & Sealants market size?

4- GCC Adhesives & Sealants market outlook, application areas and how they are poised to grow?

5- GCC Adhesives & Sealants market overview, industry analysis and scope of study?

