GCC Commercial Display Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2019-2026

Commercially used display devices play a very decisive role for the advertisement and the marketing purpose of the different product types. The commercial display system is designed so that they can easily integrate with the PCs and can support for the longer operation timings. These commercially designed display is a bit different that the normal display used in TVs etc. In general, display used in the consumer TVs used to being watching for the entertainment purpose for the few hours. On the other hand, the Commercial displays are used over a longer time of time with the purposes like waiting area display, digital signage, TV programs, menu board etc. in a comparatively higher temperature exposed to the environment.

Nowadays, rapid developments for the infrastructure projects targeting the upcoming major events like Dubai World Expo 2020 and Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 are the major factors driving the GCC commercial display market. In addition, the plans for establishment for data centers, medical cities, economic cities in the region are also fuelling the growth of the commercial display market in GCC. Moreover, different countries of the region such as UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia etc are consistently trying to put efforts to develop their non-oil sectors which is also propelling the market growth of GCC commercial display Market. The higher cost associated with the installation and the maintenance of the commercial displays acts as the restraining factor for the GCC commercial Display market.

Various notable players in the market includes BenQ Corporation, Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co.,Ltd, Aflak Electronic Industries, LG Electronics ltd, NEC Display Solutions Middle East, Sony Middle East and Africa FZE, Sharp Middle East and Africa, Joseph Group, Pixcom Technologies LLC, Panasonic Corporation etc.

The GCC Commercial Display Market has been segmented on the basis of Display Types, technology, applications, Verticals and countries (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Others) – opportunity and forecast 2019 – 2026. Based on Display Types, the market comprises of Single Screens, Video Walls or Multi-Screen and Kiosk. Based on Technology market categorised into LED, OLED and QLED. On the basis of application segment market categorised into Indoor and Outdoor. Based on the Verticals market classified as Transportation, Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Banks & Financial Institutions (BFSI), Commercial Offices & Buildings and Others Including Education and Entertainment.

