GCC Elastomer Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2019-2026

An elastomer is a type of polymer that is used for seals, adhesives, and molded flexible parts across several industries. Low Young’s modulus and high yield strain are fundamental properties of an elastomer as compared with other materials. Elastomers are cost-effective polymers that provide exceptional aesthetic appearance and support in improving the mechanical properties of materials by enhancing the permeability as well as thermal and chemical resistance. Elastomers may be thermosets or thermoplastic, called thermoplastic elastomers (TPEs). Thermoplastic elastomers are rubber-like compounds that offer superior electrical properties coupled with excellent toughness, flexibility, and surface aesthetics. Elastomers are primarily use in a variety of applications in different market segments such as Automotive, Building & Construction, Industrial, Electrical, Appliances, and Consumer Goods. The automotive industry segment holds the maximum contribution of elastomer supply in the GCC region.

Growth of the Elastomer market in the GCC region is driven by factors such as growth in the automobile segment coupled with the construction industry and consumer goods market, substantial infrastructure projects in the area, rapid urbanization. In addition, innovative and cutting edge designed High-performance thermoplastic elastomers are also positively impacting the growth of the market with the wide application of elastomers. The major demand for elastomer comes from the automobiles sector followed by construction which is also likely to drive the market. Growth in domestic manufacturing of elastomers and extensive usage of the thermoplastic elastomer in the medical area are also anticipated to boost the market growth. Instability in raw material prices are expected to restraints the growth of the market

GCC elastomers market is expected to show strong growth opportunities during the forecast years on account of increasing demand for automobile spare parts and significant expansion of construction, electronics sectors. GCC elastomers market overview also includes new product developments and elongation of medical applications for the elastomer. Properties such as low-temperature flexibility, bio-base, tensile strength, fungus and fluid resistance, , sterilization, and better translucency will increase the demand for elastomer in the medical industry. Also, Innovative products such as bio-based thermoplastic elastomers that allow the faster application of elastomers in the various industries are anticipated to spur the market growth.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Braskem SA, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Bayer AG, LyondellBasell Industries, ExxonMobil Corporation Ineos Group AG, Arkema S.A, DuPont, among others.

