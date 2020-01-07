GCC Lighting Control System Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019-2026

Lighting Control System is a network-based technology that delivers high energy effective and improve controls by reducing the power utilization in lighting applications and makes the repetitive task of adjusting lights much easier. It enables communication between various system inputs and outputs to control lighting by using computing devices. These systems support in controlling lights through dimmers, sensors. Lighting control not only automatizes the switch on/off the lighting, but it also allows consumer to control illumination intensity of light as per requirement. Lighting control systems are commonly used on both indoor and outdoor lighting for commercial, industrial, and residential spaces.

Favourable government initiatives towards energy efficiency, smart cities, etc., increasing the penetration of smart lighting and high per capita income are the major factors that are driving the lighting control systems market in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). In addition, growing number of connected devices, smartphone growing infrastructure development projects, rising of LI-FI (LIGHT FIDELITY), growing innovation and advancements in wireless technology, growing preferences for luxurious homes and growing Internet of Things (IoT) are propelling the market growth. Moreover, increases number of smart homes along with decreasing LED prices, surging penetration of smart LED lighting which increases the demand of lighting control systems across the GCC region. Furthermore, increasing investments in the R&D of smart and green technology-based lighting systems to reduce carbon emissions, leads the penetration of smart lighting which further increases the demand of lighting Control System in GCC. However, security concern with smart homes and high installation & deployment cost are hindering the market growth.

Various notable players in the Lighting Control System market include Philips Lighting Holding B.V, Honeywell International Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Acuity Brands Lighting Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Legrand UAE, Quantran Systems (Gulf) LLC, Greentec Automation DMCC, SMKA Electric LLC, TAC UAE, Saudi Controls Limited, Armiti Trading (L.L.C), General Electric Company, and among others.

The GCC Lighting Control System market has been segmented on the basis of Component, connectivity type, application and Countries. Based on component market is categorized into hardware, software and services. On the basis of connectivity type market is segmented into wired and wireless. Based on the application market is segmented into Indoor and Outdoor. Based on the Indoor market is categorized into Residential, commercial, Industrial and others. Based on Outdoor, the market is segmented into Highways & Roadways Lighting Architectural Lighting and others, and by geography.

The research report “GCC Lighting Control System market” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Lighting Control System market based on component, connectivity type, application and major geographies for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for the GCC Lighting Control System market. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

