Genome Editing Market Advancement in Technology, Innovations and Global Trends 2020 to 2025

Genome Editing Market 2019 Size, Trends, and Application with Top Key Players

Genome editing, or genome engineering is a type of genetic engineering in which DNA is inserted, deleted, modified or replaced in the genome of a living organism. In 2018, the common methods for such editing use engineered nucleases, or “molecular scissors”. These nucleases create site-specific double-strand breaks (DSBs) at desired locations in the genome. The induced double-strand breaks are repaired through nonhomologous end-joining (NHEJ) or homologous recombination (HR), resulting in targeted mutations.

The increasing application of genome engineering in treating chronic ailments and therapeutics will be one of the key factors fueling the growth of genome editing market during the next few years. With the continuous prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and others, the application of genome editing in treating these ailments has increased considerably in the recent years. According to CDC, there were about 1.8 million new cases of HIV reported in 2016. Such a rapidly increasing number of HIV cases have led to the researchers to work on new gene-based therapies for reducing morbidity and mortality of HIV-infected patients. Consequently, the rise in prevalence of such ailments will impact the demand for novel therapies equipping several genome editing tools in the forthcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

The global Genome Editing market is consolidated, with top players accounting for the major share of the market demand. The top market players include Genscript, Horizon Discovery Group, Lonza, Merck KGaA, Sangamo Therapeutics, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Others.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Crispr

Talen

Zfn

Market segment by Application, split into

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

