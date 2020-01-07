Global 3D Printing Metals Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2019-2026

3D printing is also referred as additive manufacturing which is a process of developing three dimensional solid objects from a digital file. The additive process is used to achieve a 3D printed object. In this process, an object is made by laying down successive layers of material until the required object is created. Metals constitute one of the major materials used in 3D printing.

The factors driving the growth of the global 3D printing metals market include its increasing applications in developing lightweight products, increased strength and reduced manufacturing cost. Rising research and development activities along with the technological advancements in 3D printing metals are some factors bolstering the growth of global 3D printing metals market during the forecast period. 3D printing metals finds its application in the mainstream of the production process in several industries including aerospace and defense, medical and dental are paving the way for 3D printing metals in the market worldwide. 3D printing metals offer certain advantages such as minimizes overall production cost, excellent corrosion resistive property, high tensile strength, and minimized material use, and these advantages are leading to an increased demand for such metals in the market. The products which can be printed by 3D printers have a limitation in terms of size and high initial cost of 3D printing materials are some factors hampering the growth of global 3D printing metals market.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share in the market in 2018. Several factors such as presence of major key manufacturers, an increase in demand in several industries including automotive, aerospace & defense in this region and high support of the government for adopting 3D printed goods are leading to an increase in demand for 3D printing metals in this region.

Various notable players operating in the global 3D printing metals market include Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Renishaw PLC, Voxeljet AG, Sandvik AB, EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Titomic Limited, Höganäs AB, Materialise NV, The Exone Company, GE Additive and Carpenter Technology Corporation among others.

The Global 3D printing metals market segmentation has been done on the basis of type, form, end-use industry and key geographies. Based on type, the market is segmented into Aluminium, Stainless Steel, Titanium, Nickel and Others. Based on form, the market is segmented into filament and powder. The end-use industry segment market is categorized into Medical & Dental, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive and Others.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global 3D printing metals market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global 3D printing metals market?

4- What are the numerous application areas and how they are poised to grow?

