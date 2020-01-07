Global ambulatory surgery centers market Projected to register CAGR 4.7% during the forecast period 2016 – 2023

The global ambulatory surgery centers Market is segmented into t such as single specialty centers (ophthalmology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, pain management and others) and multi-specialty centers. Among these segments, multi-specialty centers segment is expected to occupy the top position in ambulatory surgery centers market during the forecast period. Multispecialty centers segment is expected to reach US 69,368.6 Million by 2023 end and will grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. Further, due to inefficiency in the availability of proper medical facilities, the ambulatory care providers are establishing their network with other healthcare providers and physicians to expand their reach in across the globe.

Global ambulatory surgery centers market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Moreover, the global ambulatory surgery centers market is anticipated to showcase noteworthy revenue by the end of 2023. Moreover, In terms of expenses, they are more affordable as compared to the hospitals and nursing homes as they help patients with instant medical services quick discharge facilities.

In 2015, Europe and Asia Pacific region is dominating the global ambulatory surgery centers market and has captured highest share among all regions. Further, Asia Pacific owing to the government initiatives to overcome the shortage of medical facilities in remote areas of developing countries such as India and China. Demand for ambulatory services in Europe is increasing due to the introduction of new anesthesia which allows patients to recover their consciousness and help them experience lesser pain.

North America ambulatory surgery center market is anticipated to witness significant growth rate in future due to the enough outpatient surgery centers and government regulations governing the preference for outpatient surgery centers in order to expand the reach of medical facilities.

Increased Funding in R&D activities

The rising R&D activities by various market players to enhance their product portfolio along with various government initiatives for the improvement of the healthcare sectors of the associated nations is estimated to increase the market growth. Moreover, increasing technological innovations in healthcare sectors, higher efficiency of equipment and procedures accompanied by outstanding therapeutic response is expected to upsurge the ambulatory surgery centers market growth across the globe. Increasing government expenditure for ambulatory care services in order to provide effective medical facilities to the remote locations is expected to boost the growth of global ambulatory surgery center market across the globe.

However, factors such as no overnight facilities, immediate transfer due to emergencies and complications and not appropriate for all kind of surgery are some factors restraining the growth of ambulatory surgery center market over the forecast period i.e.2016-2023.

The report titled “GlobalAmbulatory Surgery Centers Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2023” delivers detailed overview of the global ambulatory surgery centers market in terms of market segmentation by specialty; by treatment; and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global ambulatory surgery centers market which includes company profiling of Symbion, IntergraMed America Inc., Nueterra, Terveystalo Healthcare Oyj, Aspen Healthcare, Medical Facilities Corporation, Tenet Healthcare, Hospital Corporation of America, AmSurg Corporation, United Surgical Partners, International Surgery Partners and many other key player. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global ambulatory surgery centers market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

