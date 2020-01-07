Global Composite Rollers Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2026

Composite rollers encompass of the principal business of several industries. These rollers are made by using raw material such as fibers, resins, prepreg fabrics and two technologies. The two technologies that are involved for this purpose are filament winding and wrapping. The constant development in the industrial machineries is linked to lightweight and lower consumption of energy. Such an evolution lead to the increased application of composite material in several sectors.

Rising mining and exploration activities where such rollers find application in specific areas in mines and increased use of composite rollers in the pulp & paper industry are some factors driving the growth of global composite rollers market. In addition, resistivity to corrosion, increased strength, lightweight, higher tension along with safety and operational benefits has led to their increased popularity in several industries propelling the growth of global composite rollers market. Rising demand for the carbon fiber composite rollers in paper and pulp industries and also in textile industries is leading to the growth of market during the forecast period. Such rollers offer reduced vibration and noise, low inertia, less electricity consumption, longer life and durability in even the toughest application when compared to other rollers is boosting the demand for composite rollers in the market. The factors hindering the growth of global composite rollers market include the high cost of raw material and also high fabrication and assembly costs and greater difficulty in repairing when compared to metallic structures.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market and is also estimated to increase at the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of several major countries manufacturing coal, iron ore and minerals. Increasing mining industries and flexible packaging market is also creating demand for the composite rollers in this region.

Various notable players operating in the global composite rollers market including Lorbrand Composites, NEPEAN Conveyors, Double E Company LLC, Artur Kupper GmbH & Co. KG, Flexible Steel Lacing Company, Pronexos, Kastura Roller Manufacturing Corporation Ltd., Conveyor Products & Solutions, Beijing Haosheng Transmission Technology Co. Ltd. and Amalga Composites Inc. among others.

The global composite rollers market has been segmented on the basis of fiber type, resin type, end-use industry and key geographies. Based on fiber type, the market is categorized into Glass, Carbon and Others. Based on resin type, the market is categorized into Thermoset and Thermoplastic. Based on end-use industry, the market is categorized into Textile, Mining, Film & Foil Processing, Pulp & Paper and Others.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global composite rollers market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global composite rollers market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

