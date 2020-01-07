Global Connected Car Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2026

A connected car is defined as the car that comprises of its own connection of internet, usually through a wireless local area network, which gives the car access to share the internet and data with the other devices outside or inside of a car. Such cars are known to be a part of internet of things, a phrase which refers to items connected to internet by the purpose of making life easier. Connected car has the ability to assist for a wide range of potentially useful functions.

The growing government efforts for implementing connected car technology in passenger cars and rising demand for connectivity solutions are driving the growth of global connected car market during the forecast period. Implementation of several technological advancements such as artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and advance driver-assistance system (ADAS) is elevating the potential such cars towards autonomous vehicles. Several factors, including time-saving, increased productivity, reduced fleet’s carbon footprint along with reduced mileage costs, when compared with the traditional cars, are propelling the growth of connected cars in the market. Rising government initiatives for the development and advancement in connected cars for improving mobility and road safety along with constructing the infrastructure which has the ability to support autonomous or self-driving cars are propelling the growth of connected cars in the market during the forecast period. The factors restraining the growth of global connected car market include huge installation costs and data hacking threats.

On the basis of geography, Asia-Pacific is estimated to hold the largest share in the market and is also estimated to rise at the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period owing to rising digital services such as cybersecurity and increasing number of connected devices in passenger cars.

Various notable players operating in the global connected car market include General Motors, Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, Mercedes-Benz, TomTom International B V, Continental, Delphi, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Denso, Robert Bosch, Harman International, Autoliv, Valeo S.A, Aisin Seiki and Hella among others.

The global connected car market has been segmented on the basis of service, end market, form, hardware, network, transponder, technology and key geographies. The service market is categorized into Autonomous Driving, Connected Services and Safety & Security. Based on end market, the market is segmented into OEMs and Aftermarket. Based on form, the market is segmented into Integrated, Tethered and Embedded. Based on hardware the market is segmented into Smart Antenna, Display, Electronic Control Unit and Sensors. Based on network, the market is segmented into Cellular and Dedicated Short Range Communication (DSRC). Based on transponder, the market is segmented into Onboard Unit and Roadside Unit.

