Global Food Allergen Testing Market Key Insights Based on Product Type, End-Use and Regional Demand Till 2019-2026

Food Allergens are a type of naturally-occurring protein in either food or derivatives of food which uses abnormal immune responses. Such allergens build in the immune system and then affect the digestive tract, respiratory system, and skin. The allergic reactions of food vary a lot from skin rashes to gastrointestinal discomfort and also potentially life-threatening asthma and anaphylaxis.

The factors bolstering the growth of global food allergen testing market during the forecast period include the increasing prevalence of food allergens around the world and rising awareness related to food products safety among the consumers. For instance, more than 8.0% of children and 2.0% of adults in countries like New Zealand and Australia have allergy from one or more foods. Stringent food regulations and increasing labeling- compliance in the food industry are driving the growth of the food allergen testing market. Rising demand for confectionary & bakery products has led to an increase in the quality check procedure, further driving the growth of the market. In addition, the food allergen testing market will see high growth in the processed food segment as a result of multiple allergens present in such food and the complexity in testing allergens in snacks with spices due to the presence of multiple ingredients.

Request for Sample Report – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-food-allergen-testing-market/sample-request

On the basis of geography, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share in the market owing to the high number of cases of food allergens and stringent policies emphasizing the safety of food. Increased awareness regarding food safety across several countries is driving the growth of the market in this region.

Various notable players operating in the global food allergen testing market include Intertek Group PLC, SGS S.A., Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, TUV SUD PSB Pte Ltd., ALS Limited, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Eurofins Scientific Se, Asurequality Ltd., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, Symbio Laboratories among others.

Request for Customization – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-food-allergen-testing-market/request-for-customization

The segmentation of global food allergen testing market is done on the basis of source, technology, food tested and key geographies. The source segment market is categorized into Wheat, Tree Nuts, Peanut & Soy, Milk, Egg, Sea food and Others. The technology segment market is categorized into Immunoassay Based/Elisa, PCR-Based and Other Techniques. Based on food tested, the market is segmented into Infant Food, Seafood & Meat Products, Bakery & Confectionary, Processed Food, Dairy Products & Alternatives and Others.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global food allergen testing market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global food allergen testing market?

4- What are the various application areas and how they are poised to grow?

For Additional Insights Click to Access Complete Report – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/global-food-allergen-testing-market/

About GMI Research

GMI Research is a market research and consulting firm which provides research-based solutions to business executives and investment professionals so that they can make right business & investment decisions faster based on real facts. We help business leaders through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business achieve success by beating the competition.

GMI Research’s leadership team with extensive experience in research and consulting together with our research and domain expertise creates a strong value proposition to create solutions that addresses our clients business problems and add significant value to long lasting relationship.

The company provides syndicated research report, customized research, sales enablement research, data analytics and KPO (knowledge process outsourcing) service for Electronics & Semiconductors, Information Communication and Technology, Energy & Power, Healthcare, Automotive, Transportation & Logistics and Chemical industries.

Our analysts and consultants who are passionate about research and consulting are recruited from renowned local and global universities and have worked with the leading local and international organizations.

Media Contact

Company Name: GMI RESEARCH

Contact Person: Sarah Nash

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +353 1 442 8820

Address: Level 1, The Chase Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate

City: Dublin

State: Dublin

Country: Ireland

Website: www.gmiresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets