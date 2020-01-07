Global Home Wi-fi Security Solutions Market Size, Share, Demand, Financial Overview, Key Developments, Swot Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Home wi-fi security solutions are those solutions that prevent any type of unauthorized access of any data by enabling secure wireless encryption and helps in securing and keep the information private. The most common type of wi-fi security includes Wired Equivalent Privacy (WEP) and Wi-Fi Protected Access (WPA).

The factors driving the growth of global home wi-fi security solutions market during the forecast period include the increasing number of cyber-attacks and data loss cases, which is leading to an increase in concerns for data security. The expanding penetration of the internet over several regions and growing number of smart phone users are creating a demand for the home wi-fi security solutions in the market. The offerings of home wi-fi security solutions such as easy manageability, enhanced performance, increased security are gaining popularity and hence propelling the market growth. In addition, growing demand for wireless technology in security systems and increasing penetration of IoT-based security systems and rising awareness regarding the security among the consumers are some factors boosting the growth of global home wi-fi security solutions market. Moreover, rising government initiatives for the development of smart cities and smart homes is paving the way for the home wi-fi security solutions market in the coming years.

Europe is estimated to grow at a moderate rate in the market in the forecast years owing to the presence of major stake holders and well-established infrastructure. Rising cyberattacks is leading to the high adoption of these solutions driving the growth of the market in this region.

Various notable players operating in the global home wi-fi security solutions market include Cujo LLC, Koalasafe Inc., Eero LLC, Keezel Inc., Securifi and Luma Home among others.

The global home wi-fi security solutions market has been segmented on the basis of network architecture, component and key geographies. Based on network architecture, the market is segmented into Wi-fi Router, Modem and Router as one device, Wi-fi Range extender and Modem and Router as separate device.The component market is categorized into Hardware and Software.

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is global home wi-fi security solutions market growing? What will be the growth trend in the future?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- What are the regional revenue and forecast breakdowns? Which are the major regional revenue pockets for growth in the global home wi-fi security solutions market?

4- What are the several application areas and how they are poised to grow?

