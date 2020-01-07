Global Sneakers Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2026

Sneakers refer to those types of shoes that are mainly designed for sports or other types of any physical exercise and which are nowadays used as everyday wear widely. The term sneakers define a kind of footwear that has a flexible sole that can be made of synthetic material or rubber and the upper portion made up of synthetic substitutes, leather, or cloth.

Improving lifestyle of people and increasing disposable income is leading to the requirement for more comfortable and innovative footwear, which is propelling the growth of global sneakers market during the forecast period. The growing inclination towards trendy, branded and high-fashion footwear among every age group is expected to drive the market growth of sneakers worldwide. In addition, growing population along with concerns regarding health is encouraging people to do activities and increasing inclination of young population towards fitness and sports are some factors paving the way for sneakers in the market. The online medium preference of consumers is rising, which is driving the sales of sneakers through online websites. The factor hindering the growth of global sneakers market is the availability of copied or fake products that are manufactured by the local manufacturers.

Based on geography, North America accounted for the largest share in the market owing to changing lifestyles, growing fashion consciousness, and high disposable income leading to a preference for comfort rather than price. Rising awareness for the health concerns and ease in the accessibility for customized and innovative sneakers is bolstering the growth of market in this region.

Various notable players operating in the global sneakers market include Adidas AG, Nike Inc., New Balance Athletics Inc., ASICS, PUMA, Under Armour Inc., Li Ning Company Ltd., ECCO, China Dongxiang Company Ltd. and 361 Degrees International Ltd. among others.

The global sneakers market has been segmented on the basis of type, distribution channel and key geographies. The type segment market is categorized into Children Sneakers and Adult Sneakers. The distribution channel segment market is segmented into Store-based Retail and Non-store Based Retail.

