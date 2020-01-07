Global Travel Vaccines Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2019-2026

Travel vaccines are also referred to as travel immunizations, are the shots that travelers can get before visiting any certain regions around the world. These travel vaccines help travelers around the world to prevent themselves from serious illnesses. The vaccination process works by exposing the body to the germs of that disease from which is it will protect the person. The body generates a response to the vaccination by generating antibodies that protect the body when exposed to the disease in the future.

The factors propelling the growth of global travel vaccines market include the rising number of health-related problems along with increasing awareness regarding those diseases which can be prevented by the vaccines. Growing technological advancements, research & development activities along with growing government funding for the development of vaccines are the factors that are likely to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, an increase in the number of travelers across regions coupled with rising life-threatening diseases around the world is creating a demand for travel vaccines in the market globally. Expansion in the healthcare industry can lead to an increase in the need for travel vaccines. The factors restraining the growth of global travel vaccines market include the high cost & initial investments for the development of travel vaccines.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market share in the market in 2018. Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period owing to an increase in infectious diseases, improving healthcare infrastructure in various countries.

Various notable players operating in the global travel vaccines market include Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi Pasteur, Novartis, ALK-Abello, CSL Limited, Medimmune LLC, Bavarian Nordic, Altimmune, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. and Crucell N.V among others.

The global travel vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of type, technology, disease and key geographies. The type segment market is segmented into Monovalent Vaccines and Combination Vaccines. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Conjugate Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated & Subunit Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, DNA Vaccines and Toxoid Vaccines. The disease segment market is categorized into Hepatitis A, Hepatitis B, Rabies, Typhoid, Japanese Encephalitis, Yellow Fever, Meningococcal, DPT, Varicella, Influenza and Others.

