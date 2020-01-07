Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2027: Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Melexis, TDK Corporation

Hall-Effect sensors refer to the transducers which vary their output voltage in response to the magnetic field. These sensors are used for positioning, proximity switching, current sensing and speed detection applications. AC current, DC current and also pulsed current waveforms is measured using these sensors. Transducer is designed for sensing the primary current passing through it and give an output signal which is proportionate to the measured primary current.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market.

Companies Mentioned:-

1. Allegro MicroSystems LLC

2. Asahi Kasei Microdevice Corporation

3. Infineon Technologies AG

4. ABB Ltd

5. Honeywell International, Inc.

6. Melexis

7. Kohshin Electric Corporation

8. LEM Holding SA

9. Pulse Electronics Power BU

10. TDK Corporation

The report assists in determining and analyzing the key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information for last three years, key developments in past five years, and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market are anticipated to gain lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Hall-Effect Current Sensor at the global level. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Hall-Effect Current Sensor Market.

