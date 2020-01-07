India baby care products Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

The parents of the new born baby always taking special attention while choosing products for their baby. Specially, the mother of the infant is always very concerned about her baby needs in daily life. The new born baby is very much sensitive and hence to protect from the infections from different sources the medicated or the sophisticated products of very higher reliability are being recommended to the parents. For instance, the skin of the baby is under the developing phase till the age of 12 months, therefore the oil or lotions used are of very less inorganic substrate.

The trend suggests that, consumers are preferring non synthetic products with a broader cautious approach towards safety of their baby. The rising population level in India is the key factor bolstering the market growth of baby products in the region. Additionally, the rise in the disposable income level also contributing towards the India baby care products. In the recent time, different events related baby care products also led an increase in the awareness of people which also acts as a major factor for the bolstering the growth of India baby care product market. On the other hand, traditional culture of using tried and tested ideas of using home made baby food, diapers etc, acts as the restraining factor for the India baby care product market.

Various notable players in the market includes Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., Patanjali Ayurved Ltd., Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Ltd., Artsana India Private Ltd., Dabur India Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd., Kimberly Clark Lever Private Ltd., Me N Moms Private Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., The Himalaya Drug Company, Unicharm India Private Ltd., etc

The India baby care products has been segmented on the basis of Product Type, Distribution Channels – opportunity and forecast 2019 – 2026. Based on product type, the market comprises of Baby Food, Baby Skin Care Products, Hair Care Products, Bath Products and Others. Distribution Channels segment categorised Super/Hyper Market, Online Store, Exclusive Stores, Pharmacy Stores and Others Baby Food segment market further bifurcated into Bottled Baby Food, Pureed Baby Food, Baby Milk Product, Baby Food Cereals, Baby Food Snacks, Baby Food Soups, Frozen Baby Food. Baby Skin Care Products segment market further classified into Baby Massage Oil, Body Lotions, Creams/Moisturizers and Talcum Powder. Baby Hair Care Products segment market further categorised into Baby Shampoo and Conditioner and Detangles. Baby Bath Products segment market further bifurcated into Soaps and Bubble Bath/Shower gel. Based on the Distribution Channel market is further classified into Super/Hyper Market, Online Store, Exclusive Stores, Pharmacy Stores and Others. The research report “India baby care products market” provides in-depth analysis of India baby care products market based on product type, distribution channel and forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The report also highlights the major market drivers propelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for the India baby care products. In addition, the report also analyses the competitive landscape, major players and their strategies in 2018. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

