Luxury Wrist Watch Market 2019 Rising Trends, Growing Demand, Key Players Analysis and Business Outlook – 2025

The global Luxury Wrist Watch Market size was valued at USD 6.9 billion in 2019.

Swatch Group, Rolex, Richemont, LVMH, Fossil, Citizen, Seiko, Patek Philippe, Casio, Chopard, Audemars Piguet, Movado Group, Kering, Breitling, Franck Muller, Folli Follie, Festina, Morellato & Sector, Time Watch, Fiyta, Rossini, Ebohr, Sea-Gull, Rarone, Geya, Poscer, Golgen, Movebest, Polaris, Tianba, and other.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market, expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025. Changing consumer behavior and growing disposable income, especially in developing countries such as China and Japan, are expected to boost the growth of the market. Global luxury brands are entering into countries like Japan, China, and India by understanding the potential of the market. In Asia Pacific, China accounted for over 45.0% share of the total revenue in 2018.

Europe accounted for over 30.0% share of the global revenue in 2018. High concentration of buyers who prefer products with unique characteristics and brand value in developed economies including Germany, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, and U.K. is expected to have a strong impact. The Switzerland-based watch manufacturers have maintained a strong market hold in this region.

Luxury Wrist Watch Market Breakdown Data by Type:

Men’s watch

Lady’s watch

Other.

Luxury Wrist Watch Market Breakdown Data by Application:

Daliy Use

Collection

Other.

Regional outlook: The regions covered in the reports of the Luxury Wrist Watch market are

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Other)

