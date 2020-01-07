Medical Automation Technologies Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026 | Medtronic, Depuy Synthes, Koninklijke Philips, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers

Medical Automation Technologies Market is accounted for $60.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $138.9 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The factors that are influencing the market growth include investment by venture capitalist and the increase in use of point of care testing devices (glucose meters, digital blood pressure monitors, pregnancy test kits and HIV test kits) in laboratories and pharmacies. However the tax imposed by the government on medical devices manufacturers and rigorous approval procedures to launch a product or services by companies is likely to hinder the market growth. The rising need of automation in various other medical fields represents the growth opportunities for this market.

Medical Automation Technologies is an independent of efficient, effective and equitable healthcare where it promotes the intersection of parallel revolutions in informatics interconnection, Nano application, biomedicines and process supervision. That individualized medicine, through many applications, can make improved health a much more possible goal. Technology advancements in Medical Automation robotics facilitate deployment of robots to handle time consuming tasks, reduce labor, prevent errors to improve patient safety and sustain business operations. They are more and more being used in supply chain functions, surgical procedures, clinical applications and cases.

Medtronic , DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), Koninklijke Philips , Ge Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Cardinal Health , Stryker Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Baxter, Danaher Corporation, Stanley Black and Decker , Intuitive Surgical, Swisslog Holding AG, Tecan Group , iCad, Given Imaging , Brainlab AG, Accuray Incorporated, Clearcount Medical Solutions, eScreen, Quiqmeds and Acrobot Company.

By Medical Robotics And Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices, surgical robots has a significant growth during the forecast period. It is a type of invasive surgery which utilizes robotics for performing surgical procedures. Those robotic systems are operated by surgeons and consist of miniaturized surgical instruments which are mounted on robotic arms, thus allowing surgeons to complete the surgeries accurately.

Automated Prescription Formulation And Dispensing Covered:

-Packaging Machines

-Intravenous Compounders

-Dispensing Machines

Automated Health Assessment and Monitoring Covered:

-Wearable Monitors

-Telehealth Kiosks

-Automated Home Monitoring and Telemetry

-Automated Eye Examination Devices

-Automated Drug Testing

Automated Imaging and Image Analysis Covered:

-Endoscopic Capsules

-Computer-aided detection

-Automated Whole-Breast Ultrasound

-Automated Skin Cancer Detection

-Automated Radiography and Fluoroscopy

-Automated Microscopy

Automated Healthcare Logistics, Resource and Personnel Trackings Covered:

-Hospital Asset/Patient/Staff Tracking Systems

-Automated Hospital Pickup and Delivery

Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgical Devices Covered:

-Surgical Robots

-Surgical Planners and Simulators

-Intelligent Operating Rooms and Related Equipment

-Surgical Navigation Systems

Automated Therapeutic (Nonsurgical) Procedures Covered:

-Automated Medication Delivery Systems

-Automated Defibrillators

Automated Laboratory Testing and Analysis Covered:

-Central Laboratory Systems

-Point-of-care Testing Systems

By Geography, Asia-Pacific countries are emerging, including India and China where they offer high growth prospective for companies engaged in the development and marketing of automated solution for the healthcare industry. Growing elderly population, clinical research, orthopaedic diseases, increasing cases of cardiovascular disease cancer and life science research are the key elements propelling medical automation technologies market in Asia-Pacific.

In the last section of the report, the global Medical Automation Technologies market additionally provides a detailed survey of the key competitors and the leading players in the market, based on the various objectives of an organization such as overview, profiling, product portfolio, the quantity of production, upstream raw material, downstream demand analysis, and the financial status of the organization. These key players have adopted the regional expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, partnerships, and collaborations as their key strategies to enhance their infiltration in the Global Medical Automation Technologies Market.

