Metakaolin Market : Growth drivers and restraints impacting the dynamics 2019 – 2025

The South America Metakaolin market valued at US$ 6,875.3 thousand in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to generate US$ 10,203.3 thousand by 2027.

There is an increasing demand for housing and infrastructure with the rapid growth in population and global economy. As the demand for infrastructure rises the demand for construction materials such as cement, concrete admixtures, and ceramic tiles also increases. The construction industry widely accepts metakaolin as a substitute to concrete mixes for technical, economic and environmental reasons. The demand for South America metakaolin market is expected to be driven by increased infrastructure growth and high investments in the construction sector. The key factors that drive the metakaolin market in South America include the recovery of the construction sector, a surge in public-private partnerships, and rapid urbanization in developed and developing countries.

Market Insights

Rising environment concern and increasing demand for green buildings is driving the growth of metakaolin in South America

In South America, building and construction consume 21% of treated water and 42% of electricity, while producing 25% of CO2 emissions and 65% of waste. By transitioning to green buildings, the construction sector could reduce energy consumption by 50% and carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by 39%. Sustainable construction materials are in high demand for new construction projects. The local market is open to new and high-tech products, although it is a small and very competitive marketplace. Moreover, rising concerns related to climate change, the policymakers and companies continue to improve efficiency in the real estate sector, using market mechanisms a building code. Thus, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the metakaolin market material has ample opportunity in South America.

Application Insights

The South America metakaolin market by application was led by concrete admixtures segment. The concrete admixture is the most widely used and versatile building materials which are generally used to resist compressive force. The addition of some pozzolanic materials can improve the several properties of concrete such as workability, durability, permeability and strength resistance to cracks. Metakaolin as pozzolanic materials is widely used in the concrete admixture as it is highly efficient and react with the excess calcium hydroxide resulting from ordinary Portland cement hydration by a pozzolanic reaction, to produce calcium aluminosilicate hydrates and calcium silicate hydrate.



Strategic Insights

South American continent comprises of several developing economies such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru, and Colombia among others. These countries are witnessing an upsurge in the middle-class population as well as growth in urbanization. The metakaolin market in South America is witnessing growth owing to the increased infrastructure growth and high investments in the construction sector. The green building phenomenon is a new concept adopted in South America. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and, Peru in South America have initiated measures such as relevant tax cuts for sustainable construction for promoting the construction of green buildings. Changes in the policy are done to promote energy efficiency in all the major countries. Thus, bio-based and environmentally friendly products have started penetrating the construction sector. Therefore, the development and wide acceptance of eco-friendly renewable products have increased the demand for metakaolin in the construction industry.

Major Keyplayers of Metakaolin Market are Arcillas Refractarias SA, BASF SE, Burgess Pigment Company, Dennert Poraver GmbH, Metacaulim do Brasil, W. R. Grace & Co., Imerys SA, I-Minerals Inc

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets