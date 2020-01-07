Online Mobile Gaming Market Trends, Analysis Research and Projections for 2018-2026 | At CAGR Value 19.6%

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Online Mobile Gaming Market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The global online mobile gaming market was valued at US$ 48.65 Bn in the year 2017 and will be growing at a CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

The global online mobile gaming market is growing owing to several factors. As of late, the mobile gaming industry has seen extraordinary development. This development is, for the most part, the aftereffect of a consistently expanding base of smartphone users. Also, an expanding number of customers who are getting into mobile gaming and picking memberships and making in-application buys is another noticeable factor driving the development of the global online mobile gaming market. Developing customer enthusiasm for versatile multiplayer gaming expected to further push the interest for portable games in the coming years.

Global Online Mobile Gaming Market: Competitive Insight

Different notable key industry players in the market includes companies like Sony, Apple, Electronic arts, King, Arkadium, Supercell, Niantic and Miniclip, Tencent, Netease, Activision Blizzard, among others. The global mobile online gaming market has seen some of the top scored games in the Apple store and Android Play store from these companies like Pokémon Go, Clash of Clans, Hay Day, Honor of Kings, among others.

The console segment holds the largest market share in the global online mobile gaming market during the forecast period

Mobile gaming is the biggest segment in 2018, guaranteeing the greater part of all worldwide game incomes just because. Consolidated, cell phone, and tablet gaming will produce $70.3 billion, representing 51% of the overall worldwide market. The fragment additionally has the most players with 2.2 billion, most of whom are gaming on cell phones. The gaming business is in a sound state as both reassure and PC games are likewise developing. The console is the second-biggest portion with incomes of $34.6 billion in 2018. This will develop to $39.0 billion out of 2021 with a CAGR (2017-2021) of +4.1%. The general PC section will produce $32.9 billion out of 2018 and is the third-biggest section. Development in downloaded/boxed PC games is balanced by declining program PC incomes, as program gamers have to a great extent changed to portable. Program PC incomes will keep on declining with a CAGR (2017-2021) of – 16.1% to $2.5 billion of every 2021.

The Asia-Pacific region holds a significant share in the global online mobile gaming market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific region will create $71.4 billion this year, or 52% of complete worldwide game incomes. This speaks to a +16.8% year-on-year increment. The offer of complete incomes asserted by the Asia-Pacific locale has expanded somewhat over the previous years for proceeding with development in cell phone gaming, for which the area has, by a long shot, the biggest player base.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Online Mobile Gaming market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Online Mobile Gaming market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Online Mobile Gaming market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Online Mobile Gaming Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Gameplay Type

Strategy

Role Playing

Action, Sports

Construction and Management

Vehicle Simulation

Adventure

Puzzle

Artificial Life

Others

By Game Type

Wager Based

Non-Wager Based

By Age Group

Children

Teenagers

Adults

Besides, the report provides an analysis of the Global Online Mobile Gaming market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

S.

Rest of North America

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Southern Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

