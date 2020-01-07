Optical Film Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

According to BlueWeave Consulting, The Global Optical Film Market is projected to exhibit significant growth during 2019-2025. Owing to the rising demand for mobile phones and television displays across the globe is expected to fuel the growth of the global optical film market over the forecast period.

Optical films with high moisture resistance, heat resistance, and optical durability against the bending and curving of display devices are being developed, particularly for the flexible display market. Increasing penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) by industries, government institutes, academic institutes, offices is influencing the demand for display devices, which in turn is propelling the demand for optical films.

Mounting investments in large infrastructure projects like smart cities, intelligent transportation systems are stimulating the growth of optical films market. The factors such as the growing usage in displays like LCD display, the rise in environmental concern, and strict government policy in packaging. Growing consumer electronics market in the Asia Pacific, especially in India and China is driving the global optical films market. Rising trend of digitization in developing markets, growing consumer demand for smart electronic wearable is driving the optical films market.

Global Optical film Market: Competitive Landscape

Companies such as LG Chem, Ltd., Hyosung Chemical, Toray Industries Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., 3M, Zeon Corporation, Kolon Industries Inc., Sanritz Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, and Samsung SDI are the leading players of optical film market across the globe.

Polarizing Film type holds the largest market share of the optical film market during the forecast period

In terms of type, Polarizing Film segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is projected to dominate the global optical film market throughout the forecast period. Owing to rising demand for larger panel size, growing penetration of quantum dot displays (QD-LED) for better visibility and development in demand for high quality organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in smartphones. Rise in environmental concerns due to hazards caused by the disposal of electronic products is projected to drive this segment. Moreover, the reflective properties offered by polarizing films are driving the market.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the leading region for utilizing the Optical Film market during the forecast period

Geographically, Asia Pacific dominated the overall optical film market and projected to lead the market due to the positive growth of end-use industries like consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, optical equipment, and lighting. Favorable regulations, availability of workforce, and government initiatives to provide attractive FDI regulations have resulted in a shift of manufacturing bases of major players to regions like China, India, and Vietnam. This trend is projected to continue during the forecasted period owing to the continuous rise in technological advances in the region.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the global optical film market in terms of value and volume

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting optical film market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global optical film market on the basis of film type, and application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global optical film Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Film Type

Polarizing Film

Backlight Unit Film

ITO Film

By Application

Television

Desktop Monitors & Laptops

Smartphones & Tablets

Signage/Large Format display

Automotive Display

In addition, the report provides analysis of the optical film market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of APAC

LATAM

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

