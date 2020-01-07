Presentation Switcher Market Size, Share, Trend & Growth Forecast to 2027

The global presentation switcher market accounted at US$ 221.3 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 464.9 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is contributing the highest share of this market, followed by Europe and then North America. Asia Pacific leads the presentation switcher market, owing to the growing events industry in the APAC region, marketers are looking for appropriate equipment for their event programs. Nowadays, with the increasing investment in the training center, events and stadiums and arenas, and the development of technology and data, businesses are highly focused on adopting a presentation switcher to deliver advanced audio and video effects. Also, APAC is estimated to gain a significant share of revenue in the total market as a result of a growing economy and rising digitalization initiatives in the region.

The presentation switcher market has matured in the developed countries of North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. However, several developing countries in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa, and South America are gaining awareness related to the presentation switcher technology. This factor is a key opportunity for the presentation switcher market players to expand their global footprints and enhance their annual revenues year over year.

The global presentation switcher market by application is segmented into training centers, events, auditoriums, stadium and arenas, museums and planetariums, and others. The training center segment is projected to dominate the presentation switcher market throughout the forecast period. The centers involving classrooms training include VCRs (i.e., video cassette recorders), legacy VGA-based (i.e., based on video graphics array) PCs, HDMI-equipped (i.e., equipped with high-definition multimedia interface) PCs, iPads, and interactive boards, which need to be integrated at a low price. Additionally, conference rooms are built to cater to an extensive variety of presenters around the globe.

GLOBAL PRESENTATION SWITCHER – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Power Consumption

<100 Watt

100 – 500 Watt

>500 Watt

By Application

Training Center

Events

Auditoriums

Stadiums & Arenas

Museums & Planetariums

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM



