Redistribution Layer Material Market Size by Key Players, Growth Factors, Regions and Applications, Industry Forecast By 2025

A New Research Report of Redistribution Layer Material Market research now available at “The Insight Partners” encompasses an exhaustive Study of this business space with regards to pivotal industry drivers, market share analysis, and the latest trends characterizing the Redistribution Layer Material industry landscape. This report also covers details of market size, growth spectrum, and the competitive scenario of Redistribution Layer Material market in the forecast timeline.

The Redistribution Layer Material Market Report provides key strategies followed by leading Redistribution Layer Material industry manufactures and Sections of Market like- product specifications, volume, production value, Feasibility Analysis, Classification based on types and end user application areas with geographic growth and upcoming advancement. The Redistribution Layer Material market report provides comprehensive outline of Invention, Industry Requirement, technology and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, investments and business growth.

Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00002904/

Manufacturing of consumer electronics, healthcare related products, automobiles, and defense industries are some of the prominent industry verticals that have been prolific in the automation integrations into the manufacturing assembly lines. Automation integration requires additional functionalities to be added on the chips for translating the manual operations to automated ones. Increasing the functionalities on chips while maintaining the size of the chip is made possible with the help of redistribution layer material and therefore, these manufacturing sectors are anticipated to drive the demands for redistribution layer material drastically during the forecast period.

The advent of IoT has enabled each device to be connected over the internet and the rising adoptions globally would result in more than billions of devices connected over the internet. Also, validating to the above mentioned point is the fact that the data traffic rate on a global level, has grown at an annual rate of more than 65% over the last five years. Also, between 2018 and 2023, the data traffic is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of close to 40 percent. This exponential growth in data traffic over the internet is out rightly attributed to the growing penetration of smartphones and other consumer electronic devices that can be connected over the internet as a result of the growing popularity of IoT.

The global redistribution layer material market by material was led by polyimide segment. The other materials for redistribution layer material market include FEpoxy (phenol & acrylates based), metal and Silicones. A polymer material is required for redistribution layer in the advanced packaging techniques that catalyzes in routing the connection between the solder bumps and the I/O pads. The materials used for redistribution are used as passivation layer for bumping and stress buffers. There are a certain set of physical characteristics required in the dielectric material used for RDL in the advanced packaging applications that include low cure temperature, low dielectric constant, higher chemical and mechanical stabilities.

The redistribution layer material market by end use is segmented into Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) and 2.5D/3D IC Packaging. Advanced packaging techniques integrate multiple die in a single package and thereby ensure in reducing the device footprint. Also, integrating multiple-die in a single package ensures, multiple functionalities of the device in a small form factor. The majorly used advanced packaging techniques have been broadly categorized under two segments namely Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging (FOWLP) and 2.5D/3D IC packaging. Redistribution layers find their applications in these advanced level packaging where they are placed for resolving issues related to heat dissipation, elongation of battery life, and enhancement of the performance.

Leading Vendors :

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE group)

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hitachi Chemical DuPont MicroSystems L.L.C.

Infineon Technologies AG

Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.(JCET)

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

SK HYNIX INC.

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd

The Dow Chemical Company

Toray Industries, Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd.

To Buy the Report, Click [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00002904/

Request customized copy of Redistribution Layer Material Market report

We are grateful to you for reading our report. If you wish to find more details of the report or want customization, contact us. You can get detailed information on the entire research here. If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want. Point of Contact [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets