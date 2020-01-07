Saudi Arabia Air Ambulance Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2019-2026

An Air ambulance is a type of aircraft that can be a fixed-wing airplane or a helicopter that is outfitted with specialized medical equipments that permits it to transport injured or sick patients quickly and efficiently and also by providing full comfort to the patients. Such a type of ambulance is staffed with medical devices, trained medical personnel, capabilities to monitor and patient-specific medications for care in flight. Air ambulance helps for enhancing the mobilization of an ambulance as a means of residents in accessing health services when transferring to longer distances with medical treatment.

Increasing per capita expenditure in the healthcare industry and the rising penetration of private hospitals are some factors resulting in the growth of the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market. An important part of Saudi Arabia consists of deserts, and because of this reason, the country has paved the way for transportation in air to have a crucial place. In addition, the growing number of pilgrims visiting every year due to the presence of Mecca in this region can lead to an increase in the possibility of causing health problems leading to an increased demand for air ambulance in this region. Factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, changing lifestyle, growing incidences of chronic diseases such as cardiac conditions, obesity asthma owing to increasing sedentary lifestyle are propelling the growth of air ambulance market in Saudi Arabia. The high cost of air ambulance is a factor hindering the growth of Saudi Arabia air ambulance market.

Various notable players operating in the Saudi Arabia air ambulance market include Saudi Air Ambulance, Fakeeh International, ALPHASTAR, Air Ambulance Worldwide Inc., Plures Air, Global Air Rescue, Human Care Air Ambulance, IAS Medical, Medical Air Service Worldwide and Universal Medical Transfer Services among others.

The Saudi Arabia air ambulance market has been segmented on the basis of type, service model and key geographies. The type segment market is segmented into Fixed-Wing and Rotary-Wing. Based on service model, the market is segmented into Community-Based and Hospital-Based.

