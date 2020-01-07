Saudi Arabia Air Conditioning Market Global Industry Analysis, size, share and Forecast 2019-2026

Air conditioning is a process of removing heat and moisture from the room or any interior space and keeps the room at comfortable or required temperature. The required conditions may be temperature, humidity, dust particle level, odour level, and air motion. Air Conditioning is a form of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning is referred to as HVAC and widely used in industrial, commercial and residential purpose.

The major factors that are driving the growth of Air Conditioning market in Saudi Arabia are extreme climate condition, expansion of commercial and industrial spaces and rising number of household units. Saudi Arabia summer season stretch up to 9 months in a year and temperature reaches up to 55 degree Celsius. In addition, government initiative and investment along with growing construction project such as hotel, office space and education institute are also propelling the market of air conditioning in Saudi Arabia. Under the Project “Vision 2030”, the country is focusing to attract private sector investment and development of entrepreneurial environment by reducing dependency on oil revenue which leads the growing real-estate infrastructure in the country. Moreover, increasing per capita income along with growing demand of energy efficient appliance further fuelling the market growth of air conditioning in Saudi Arabia. Rising initiative for smart cities development in country leads the demand of air conditioning during forecast period. However, concerns over mechanical failure and high maintenance cost are controlling the market growth in Saudi Arabia.

Various notable players in the Saudi Arabia Air Conditioning market include AHI Carrier FZC, Fujitsu General (Middle East) FZE, Zamil Air Conditioner (ZAC), Daikin Air Conditioning Saudi Arabia LLC, LG Electronics Gulf FZE, S.K.M Air Conditioning LLC, Trane Inc., Al Salem Johnson Controls (York), GREE Electric Appliances Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and among others.

The Saudi Arabia Air Conditioning market has been segmented on the basis of product type, and application. Based on product type market is categorized into Light Commercial Air Conditioners, Chillers, VRF, Ductable Splits, and Others. Light Commercial Air Conditioners is further segmented into r Split Air Conditioners, Window Air Conditioners, Cassette Air Conditioners, and Concealed Ductable Split. Chillers is further segmented into Air Cooled Scroll, Air Cooled Screw, Centrifugal, and Others. On the basis of Application, market is segmented into Commercial, Industrial and Residential.

