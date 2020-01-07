Saudi Arabia Cosmetics Market Expected to Expand at a Steady CAGR through 2026

Cosmetics is the mixture of substance that is used for improving or alter the appearance of the face or fragrance and texture of the body. The mixture of substance generally of chemical compound derived from natural source or can be synthetic or artificial. The beauty product is usually a cosmetic, but it can be drug if it makes any claim to alter any body function, prevent or treat diseases. That product is authorized as a drug has a DIN (Drug Identification Number) or an NPN (Natural Product Number) on its label. Cosmetics includes beauty preparations, and grooming aids. Various cosmetics products are available in the market such as sun care, skin care, hair care, deodorants, makeup and colour cosmetics, and many others.

Cosmetic industry growth is majorly driven by young and aspirational population who heavily invest in grooming for attractive appearance and maintaining their health. The major factor that are driving the market growth of cosmetic in the country are high disposable income coupled with growing number of working women. In addition, there is significant demand of natural and ethical product in the country due to the population are highly conscious about the ingredients of the product which increases the demand of cosmetic in Saudi Arabia. Moreover, growing concern such as anti-aging, skin-brightening, dark spots, wrinkles among others are resulting the rise in the demand of cosmetic products in Saudi Arabia. Cosmetics products are easily available through online and offline channel in the market are also leads in the increase in sales in the country. However, uses of harmful chemicals in cosmetic products and presence of local players such as Halal cosmetics products are restraining the market growth.

Various notable players in the Saudi Arabia Cosmetics market include L’Oréal S.A., Unilever Plc¸ ESTÉE LAUDER, Procter & Gamble, Arabian Oud¸ Shiseido Company, Chanel S.A., Christian Dior SE, Coty Inc., MAC Cosmetics and among others.

The Saudi Arabia Cosmetics market has been segmented on the basis of product type, gender and distribution channel. Based on product type market is categorized into skin care, hair care, makeup, fragrance and hygiene products. Based on Gender is segmented into Male and Female. On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented into online and offline.

