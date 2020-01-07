Saudi Arabia IoT Device Market Insights, Trends Sales, Supply, Demand 2019-2026

In the recent time, boom in the higher end technology has been witnessed and the trend even been pacing at a very fast rate. IoT has developed from the convergence of wireless technologies, micro-electromechanical systems, microservices and the internet. IoT devices are based on the advanced automation and analytics along with sensing, integrating, etc utilising artificial intelligence technology for accomplishes services, or for making intelligent products. These devices have a broader range of applications across the different industries and have capability to enhance data collection, automation, operations etc empowering the competence of the entire system.

The government support and initiative to adopt latest technology in the region are the major factor bolstering the growth of the Saudi Arabia IoT device market. In addition, the rise in the volume of the data generated through big data for optimising the overall production process are driving the demand of IoT devices market in Saudi Arabia. Also, the rise in the urban population base and increasing need of their upgraded technological solutions for easing their lifestyles are driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia IoT device market. However, data security and privacy concern are restraining the IoT device market growth in Saudi Arabia. Also, the higher cost associated with the IoT devices are also acts as the restraining factor for the market growth of the IoT device market in Saudi Arabia

Various notable players in the Saudi Arabia IoT market includes ORBCOMM, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, CYBERIA GROUP, Nokia, SolutionDots Systems Ltd, SBR Technologies, Machinestalk, Intel, Microsoft Saudi Arabia etc

The Saudi Arabia IoT market has been segmented on the basis of component and application. On the basis of component, market is segmented into processor, sensor and connected IC. Based on the application market is segmented into Indoor and Outdoor. Based on the end-user, the market is categorized into Building and Automation, Smart Energy and Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Connected Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Transportation, Government and Defense, Agriculture, Banking and Financial Services, and Others.

