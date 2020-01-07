Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2019-2026

LED lights are the latest technology in energy-efficient lighting. In LED lights, LED stands for “Light Emitting Diode” which is a type of semiconductor device that has the capability of emitting light by the passage of electric current through it, that is it converts electricity into light and is opposite of a photovoltaic cell which converts visible light into electric current. The life span of LED lights is long and have the potential to reduce the consumption of energy along with reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Saudi Arabia is a middle eastern country that is in present at a growing stage. Rising government initiatives for the standards of lighting by replacing the traditional light sources with LED lights mainly focusing on the street lights and growth in the end-user industries are some factors leading to the demand for LED lighting in the market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing investments for the development of public and private infrastructure along with the development of smart cities are some factors propelling the growth of Saudi Arabia LED lighting market. The shortage of electricity in summers and reducing subsidies on electricity prices is driving the growth of the market. The necessity and repetition for the certification and label testing regularly in every two years are a factor responsible for restraining the growth of the Saudi Arabia LED lighting market.

Various notable players operating in Saudi Arabia LED lighting market include General Electric Company, Philips Lighting Saudi Arabia Company, Cooper Lighting, Al Nasser Group, Osram, Zumtobel Lighting Saudi Arabia, Alfanar, Cinmar Lighting Systems, Zubair Electric Group, Huda Lighting, and Al AbdulKarim Trading Company among others.

Saudi Arabia LED lighting market has been segmented on the basis of installation type, end-use application, and product type. The installation type segment market is segmented into New Installation and Retrofit. Based on end-use application, the market is segmented into Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting. Indoor lighting is further segmented into Residential, Industrial, Commercial and Others. Outdoor lighting is further segmented into Architectural, Highway & Roadway, Public Places and Others. The product type segment market is segmented into Luminaries and Lamps.

