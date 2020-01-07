Saudi Arabia Medical Device Market Insights, Deep Analysis of Key Vendor in the Industry 2019-2026

A medical device is defined as an instrument or equipment that are being used for the operating, diagnostic etc of the different diseases. Medical devices play most critical part while diagnostic and the treatment of any particular diseases. The aid of the device enables to perform routine medical procedures, implanting etc.

Nowadays, the advancement in the technological based approach been responsible for the enhanced accuracy and the reliability of the device leading to the major growth driving factor for the Medical devices in Saudi Arabia. Also, the brand-new multi-speciality hospitals and health care set ups opening in the Saudi Arabia are bolstering the market growth of the medical devices in Saudi Arabia. Also, the greater extent of awareness for the health-related issues also act as the major growth driving factor for the medical device market in Saudi Arabia. In addition, the government encouragement for the domestic manufacturers of the medical devices and instruments in terms of incentives etc are major factor propelling the growth of the Saudi Arabia Medical Device market. However, the higher cost associated with the devices and increased sophistication to use the devices are the major restraining factor for the Saudi Arabia Medical Device Market.

Various notable players in the Saudi Arabia market includes Johnson & Johnson Medical Saudi Arabia Limited, Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries & Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO), Alshifa Medical Syringes Manufacturing Co, Jamjoon Hospital Supply (JHS), General Electric, Koninklijke Philips Electronics NV, Baxter International, Al Amin Medical Instruments Company (AMICO), Al Faisaliah Medical Systems (FMS), Siemens Ltd etc

The Saudi Arabia Medical Device market has been segmented on the basis of product type, Therapeutic Application and End User. On the basis of product type, market is segmented into Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic devices, Diagnostic, Molecular Devices, Drug delivery devices, Surgical Devices, Bio implants and Stimulation Devices, Automation and Robotics and Others. Based on the therapeutic application market is segmented into General Surgery, Diagnostic Imaging, Respiratory, Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Dental, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Ear-Nose-Throat (ENT), Nephrology and Urology, and Others. Based on the end-user, the market is categorized into Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory and Home

