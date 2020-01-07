Saudi Arabia Nutraceuticals Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast by End-use Industry 2019-2026

Nutraceutical is a term that is used for any product that is derived from sources of food along with extra health benefits in addition to the basis of nutritional value available in food. Moreover, nutraceuticals are a group of products that are more than food but less than pharmaceuticals and can be considered as non-specific biological therapies that are used for promoting general control symptoms, well-being and prevent the infectious process.

Rapid growth in population and increasing concerns about the importance of protection from diseases and maintaining health are some factors driving the growth of the nutraceuticals market in Saudi Arabia during the forecast period. The actual effectiveness, safety of products and increasing use of nutraceuticals among the students and athletes are creating a demand for nutraceuticals in the market. Increasing consumer awareness and growing aged population is propelling the growth of global nutraceuticals market. Increasing disposable income, rising government initiatives for controlling the health of people by taking necessary actions to control the selling of products with health hazards are some factors ensuring a robust growth in the Saudi Arabia nutraceuticals market.

Various notable players operating in the Saudi Arabia nutraceuticals market include Pfizer, Nestle, Almarai Co. Ltd., Danone, PepsiCo, Abuljadayel Beverages Ltd., ALJSR, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Red Bull GmbH and Jamjoom Pharma among others.

The Saudi Arabia nutraceuticals market has been segmented on the basis of type and distribution channel. The type segment market is categorized into Functional Foods, Functional Beverages and Dietary Supplements. The distribution channel market is segmented into Online and Offline. Functional foods segment is further categorized into Bakery & Confectionary, Snacks, Cereal, Dairy and Others. Functional beverages segment is further categorized into Fortified Juice, Energy Drinks, Dairy & Dairy Alternative Beverages, Sports Drinks and Others. Dietary supplements segment is further categorized into Minerals, Proteins, Vitamins, Fatty Acids and Others.

