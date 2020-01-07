Saudi Arabia Polyurethanes Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2019-2026

Polyurethane material is lightweight, solid and gives superb erosion opposition, sound retention and protection properties. These materials offer carmakers to deliver seating’s which are effectively reused, assembled, and dismantled. Also, coatings from polyurethane materials give assurance from oxidation and moistness alongside giving gleaming to surface. Developing end-user inclinations towards superior plastics as a substitute for traditional metals will animate the Saudi Arabia showcase for the construction and automotive industry. The polyurethane is majorly used across various applications such as furniture and insides, construction, electronics, automotive, materials and attire, and healthcare. However, polyurethane consumption in building and construction applications is high compare to other applications due to its excellent strength-to-weight ratio, insulation properties, durability, and versatility.

Major factors such as the breadth of potential applications for polyurethane-based coating, Rising use in bedding, upholstery, seating and interior product, high demand from the several end-use industries like food, textiles, medical, apparel and construction sector. The Shift towards lower VOC and high-solids coatings are expected to drive the growth of the market. Also, government and private investments in residential and commercial building activities lead to the increasing demand for polyurethane during the forecast period. However, the pricing and distribution strategy of the market depends on key players.

Rising construction activity in Saudi Arabia is foreseen to create an opportunity for the polyurethane market on account of residential and commercial construction and growing application scope as thermal insulators, flooring materials, and sealants in the construction sector. Polyurethane is widely gaining importance as it provides wood floor finishes, cushioning material for furniture, bedding and mattresses, vehicle interiors, seating, and other soft products in several end-use industries. The improvement of cutting-edge boring systems for raw petroleum extraction is significantly contributing towards the enormous creation of oil-based commodities. Copious accessibility of crude materials alongside innovative headways in designed plastics will drive Saudi Arabia polyurethane market growth.

Various notable players operating in the market, include BCI, Al Amal Rubber, M.M. AL-QAHATANI POLYURETHANE FACTORY, Rezayat Protection Coatings Company Ltd., Sadara, HANNECARD Saudi, Covestro AG, Huntsman Corporation, DeltaChem Middle East LLC, BASF SE among others.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets