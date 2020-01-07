Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting Market Insights, Scope And Forecast By 2019-2026

Smart lighting is a technology primarily designed to increase energy efficiency. Smart lighting includes high efficiency fixtures and automated controls through which user can alter lighting according to the occupancy and availability of daylight. It reduces cost by minimize power consumption and reduces green-house gas emission. It uses smart LED light bulbs that connect to the Internet of Things (IoT) which can control remotely through smart applications such as Amazon Echo, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit.

Growing requirements for energy efficient lighting systems due to rising industrialization is one of the key factors driving the Saudi Arabia smart lighting market. Rising urbanization coupled with increasing growth in the real estate sector in Saudi Arabia is creating a demand for smart lighting. In addition, several government initiatives for building notable infrastructure would lead to the development of new smart cities in Saudi Arabia further leading a growth in the smart lighting market during the forecast period. The Saudi Arabian government is also highlighting the adoption of smart lighting systems throughout the country in order to balance out the rising energy demands and minimize the operational costs also fuelling the growth of smart lighting market. However, high installation cost and security and privacy concerns are restraining the market growth.

Various notable players in the Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting market include Philips Saudi Lighting Company , Al Nasser Group, National Lighting Company, Cooper Lighting (Eaton), Zumtobel Lighting Saudi Arabia , Osram/Ledvance , Al Fanar Company Ltd, Zubair Electric Group/ Spectra Lighting & Power Solutions LLC , Cinmar Lighting Systems , Huda Lighting , Al AbdulKarim Trading Company and among others.

The Saudi Arabia Smart Lighting market has been segmented on the basis of offering, communication technology, installation type, source and application. Based on offering market is categorized into hardware, software and services. On the basis of communication technology, market is segmented into Wired Technology and Wireless Technology. Based on installation type, market is segmented into New-Installation and Retrofit Installation. Based on source, market is segmented into LED Lamps, Fluorescent Lamps, Compact Fluorescent Lamps, High Intensity Discharge Lamps, and Others. Based on the application market is segmented into Commercial, Residential, Public Infrastructure, and Others.

