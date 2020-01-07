Saudi Arabia Smart Meters Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2026

A smart meter is a latest generation of electricity and gas meter. It is a type of electronic device which is designed for providing utility customers with real-time information about the energy consumed by them. The information provided by such meters includes the data about how much electricity and gas consumed, what is its cost and what effect the consumption of gas or energy by customers is having on greenhouse gas emissions.

The requirement for the enhancement in energy efficiency, along with the development of smart cities in Saudi Arabia, is expected to drive the market of smart meters in this region during the forecast period. Increasing energy demand as a result of accelerating infrastructure and economic growth leading to a call for reliable and stable management of energy supply. The country aims to install about 12 million smart meters by 2025, and the implementation of smart meters are a sign of thorough liberalization and restructuring of Saudi’s electricity sector. The advantages offered by smart meters over the other meters, including improved energy management and consumption, increased meter reading accuracy, reporting of theft, and tampering along with the accurate consumption data to consumers lead to an increased demand for smart meters propelling the market growth. In addition, several government initiatives for replacing the traditional meters in the region is leading to a growth in the market in this region.

Various notable players operating in the Saudi Arabia smart meters market include Elster Group GmbH, Iskraemeco d.d., Kamstrup, Itron Inc., Xylem Inc., Saudi Meter Company, Advanced Electronics Company Limited, Enel S.p.A, Landis + Gyr AG and Spire Metering Technology LLC among others.

The Saudi Arabia smart meters market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and technology. The type segment market is segmented into Smart Water Meters, Smart Electric Meters and Smart Gas Meters. The application segment market is segmented into Commercial Smart Meter, Residential Smart Meter and Industrial Smart Meter. The technology segment market is segmented into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR).

