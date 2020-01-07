Specialty Paper Market Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2019-2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Specialty Paper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast by 2019-2024”, the global specialty paper market volume reached of 31.9 Million Metric Tons in 2018. Specialty paper refers to superior quality paper which is produced or designed for a specific application. It is manufactured using Nano-based materials, composites, fibers and different types of pulp, such as recycled paper, cotton fiber, wood pulp and wood chips. Specialty paper possesses various special performance features including exceptional physical, optical, electrical and chemical properties. At present, it finds applications in several everyday products like coffee filters, cigarette paper, insulation paper, food contact paper, paper currency and carbonless copy paper, among others.

Specialty Paper Market Trends:

The e-commerce sector, in both the developing and developed regions, extensively employs specialty paper for labeling and packaging applications. Moreover, significant growth in the consumer goods industry has been acting in favor of the growth of the specialty paper market on account of expanding delivery facilities. In the developed regions, the market demand is further expected to escalate owing to changing lifestyles and growing demand for paperboard and industrial packaging paper. However, the manufacturing of specialty paper generates a considerable amount of carbon emissions which hinders the growth of the global specialty paper market. Looking forward, the global Specialty paper market statistics is projected to reach 42.8 Million Metric Tons by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of around 5.1% during 2019-2024.

Specialty Paper Market Summary:

The specialty paper marker is categorized on the basis of product type as label and release papers, printing papers, flexible packaging papers, rolling papers, décor papers, banknotes and security papers, and others. Amongst these, label and release papers represent the most popular type of specialty paper.

Based on raw material, the market is segmented into pulp, fillers and binders, additives, coatings and others.

The Specialty Paper market has been analysed on the basis of applications into packaging and labeling, printing and writing, industrial use, building and construction and food service. Presently, specialty paper is majorly used for packaging and labeling applications.

On a regional-basis, the global specialty paper market is divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Stora Enso, International Paper Company, Mondi PLC., Nippon Paper Group, Inc, ITC Ltd., Sappi Ltd., Glatfelter, Domtar Corporation, Munksjo Group and Fedrigoni.

