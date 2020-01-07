Spirit Glass Packaging Market Projected to Deliver Dynamic Progression through 2019-2025

Spirit Glass Packaging Market Overview:

Spirit packaging plays a vital role in the growth in the consumption of liquor. Thus, manufacturers of this packaging are focusing more on packages that enhance consumer experience and taking into account the change in consumer habits. Premium and super-premium brands demand significant brand protection in terms of packaging. Product safety is the foremost factor associated with the development of efficient packaging material. The packaging materials and design should communicate, connect with consumers, and deliver the required information. Thus, the manufacturers of packaging are constantly working towards reducing the weight of the bottles in order to make it easy to handle, transport, and improve the consumer experience without impacting consumer-brand experience.

In the overall beverages market, glass is the most preferred materials for packaging as compared to metal and plastic. Glass is inert material and considered as eco-friendly package which is 100% recyclable and reusable. Glass containers do not require any plastic liners, best for test perseverance, and superior for generating premium experiences. Glass is the most neutral packaging materials which ensure product integrity with zero rates of chemical interaction. Currently, consumers are also educated and aware of the quality of products thus also create a need to increase product integrity. Hence, these factors are boosting the spirit glass packaging market.

Major Players of Spirit Glass Packaging Market are Allied Glass Containers Ltd, Ardagh Group, Bruni Glass S.P.A, Gerresheimer AG, Glassworks International Ltd., Owens-Illinois, Inc., Pont Packaging, Stölzle Glass Group, Vetropack Holding Ltd, Vidrala

EUROPE SPIRIT GLASS PACKAGING MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Range of Glass

• Standard

• Premium

• Super Premium

By Colored of Glass

• Bare Glass

• Colored Glass

Strategic Insights Merger & acquisition and new product launch were observed as the most adopted strategies in Europe spirit glass packaging market. Few of the recent developments in the Europe spirit glass packaging market are listed below: 2018: Indianapolis, one of Nashville's craft beer pioneers, Linus Hall, Founder/Owner of Yazoo Brewing collaborated with Ardagh Group to design a commemorative beer bottle that will premiere during the 2018 Craft Brewers Conference (CBC) in Nashville. 2019: Berlin Packaging, acquired Verrerie Calvet, a packaging supplier strategically located in Aimargues, France, the heart of Southern France's food region. Verrerie Calvet brings extensive experience in packaging for wine, spirits, olive oil, and gourmet seasonings, marinades and sauces. 2019: Ardagh Group developed its latest evolution of the 75cl bottle, featuring a tapered body with a generously curved shoulder, a rounded 'smile' on the neck and an 'eyebrow' on the body to emphasize the brand's re-styled labelling.

