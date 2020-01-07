Sun Care Products Market Projected to Grow $13.4 Bn by 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Sun Care Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global sun care products market was worth US$ 11.2 Billion in 2018. Sun care products are applied to the skin for protecting against the ultraviolet (UVA and UVB) rays. These products are made using synthetic chemicals and surfactants that absorb, reflect and scatter sunlight. They help in preventing the skin from sunburns and premature aging, which are caused due to prolonged and continuous exposure to the sun. They are currently available in different packaging formats, such as plastic jars, tubes, bottles and tubs. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 13.4 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

The growing awareness among consumers about skin aging and cancer represents one of the primary factors driving the global sun care products market growth. Moreover, the increasing participation of individuals in outdoor activities, such as hiking and cycling, is increasing the demand for sun care products around the world. Besides this, manufacturers are offering additional benefits, such as anti-aging properties, fragrances, vitamins and rapid-drying effects, in their products. They are also introducing organic and natural formulations, which is creating a positive outlook for the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Sun Protection Products

2. After-Sun Products

3. Self-Tanning Products

Breakup by Product Form:

1. Cream

2. Gel

3. Lotion

4. Wipes

5. Spray

6. Others

Breakup by Gender:

1. Female

2. Male

3. Unisex

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Specialty Retailers

3. Pharmacies and Drug Stores

4. Online Stores

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Sun Care Products Market. Some of the major players operating in the industry include Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., L’Oréal S.A., Revlon, Inc., Unilever PLC, Shiseido Company, Limited, Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products, Inc., Clarins Group, Procter & Gamble Company, Coty, Inc., Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Amway Corp., and Edgewell Personal Care LLC.

