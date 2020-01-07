Synthetic Paper Market is expected to reach US$ 1,244.5 Mn in 2027: Top Key Players are Agfa-Gevaert Group, American Profol, Arjobex SAS, Cosmo Films Limited

Latest market study on “Global Synthetic Paper Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Raw Material (BOPP, HDPE, Others), by Applications (Label, Non-Label), and Geography”, The global synthetic paper market is accounted to US$ 630.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2019-2027, to account to US$ 1,244.5 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The Synthetic Paper Market to 2027 is an assessment of competitive landscape and current and future market trends concerning the Synthetic Paper industry across the globe. The report evaluates market size and identifies new opportunities during the forecast period. The Synthetic Paper Market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years.

Chemicals and materials industry is among the fastest-growing sectors of the manufacturing industry. The global chemical industry has witnessed a significant structural change in recent years, including the shift of manufacturing locations to Asian countries and newly emerging technologies. Furthermore, the development of advanced materials has proved a breakthrough in the designing of new products for construction, defense, and healthcare. Ongoing research on carbon Nanomaterial’s, activated carbon, titanium, and other materials hold promising growth prospects for the industry.

The Synthetic Paper Market is segmented on the basis of a, b, and c for research. The report identifies and evaluates complex global value chains from both demand and supply side and analyses driving and restraining factors. The market size is estimated using bottom-up and top-down approaches.

Leading companies profiled in the report are

B & F PLASTICS, INC. COSMO FILMS LTD. E. I. DU PONT DE NEMOURS AND COMPANY HOP INDUSTRIES CORPORATION JINDAL POLY FILMS LIMITED PPG INDUSTRIES, INC. SIHL INC. TECHNOVA IMAGING SYSTEMS (P) LTD TOYOBO CO., LTD. TRANSCENDIA

The global synthetic paper market by the applications has been segmented into the label and non-label applications. The non-label segment accounted for the largest share in the global synthetic paper market. The non-label application of synthetic paper adapts to most of the printing processes such as flexography, lithography, screen and rotary letterpress. As the synthetic paper is tear-resistant and also exhibits resistance against water and grease, the printing application is widely used in the synthetic paper. Synthetic bags are gaining growing importance as they are water-resistant and tear-resistant and are commonly used in the geographical regions that are estimated to have high rainfalls and can also adhere to harsh conditions. Synthetic paper is widely used in displays such as graphs, business cards, calendars and poster, banners and many others.

The report provides exclusive company details, including their financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis with respect to the Synthetic Paper Market. With major players’ focus on organic and inorganic growth strategies, the Synthetic Paper Market is anticipated to lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

The report provides exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

The report acknowledges the following key Elements:

Synthetic Paper Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Key market trends affecting the Synthetic Paper Market.

Drivers and challenges to market growth.

SWOT analysis of top players in the Global Synthetic Paper Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

