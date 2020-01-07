Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market to Surge at a Robust Pace by 2025

The global telecom billing and revenue management market was valued at US$ 16.5 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 62.5 Bn by 2027.

The telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services are used by various communication services providers across the world to grow their revenue by enhancing telecom networks. Such solutions and services empower the telecom service providers in fraud management and fraud detection resulting in decreased operational costs. Additionally, these telecom billing and revenue management solutions and services help telecom service providers in introducing new services in the market together with improving customer experience with real-time account recharging services. Moreover, with the rise in networks, services, and solutions, telecom operators sustain high operational costs. Therefore, growing operating costs are producing demand for advanced telecom billing and revenue management solutions. The factors that are supporting the growth of the market also include a rapidly growing telecommunication sector, deployment of various innovative services, and a growing number of customers.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) is contributing to the biggest share of this market, followed by Europe and then North America. The Asia Pacific leads the telecom billing and revenue management market, owing to factors such as improving needs for innovative billing and revenue management solutions and services, high growth of the telecom industry in the last decade, and increasing data consumption trends and increasing mobile penetration in the emerging market. China and India are the potential countries in terms of modern technologies, the standard of living, infrastructure, etc. China dominates the telecom billing and revenue management market in the Asia Pacific, also is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Exhibit: Lucrative Regional Telecom Billing and Revenue Management Market





Market Insights

Increasing Preference towards Cloud-Based Solutions and Services

Telecom operators and CSPs worldwide are facing complexity in managing systems, scaling network infrastructure and catering to the ever-increasing consumer base. Attaining high operational efficiency along with improved revenue management and collection is one of the top priorities and requirements for the telecom operators and CSPs. Efficient cloud-based billing solutions provide telecom operators and CSP’s ease to effectively monitor subscriber service usage according to the service plans and charge accordingly. It helps CSPs to manage their payments, accounts and help them to build, plan and optimize their networks while supporting companies to manage a high number of simultaneous transactions and customer requests.

Improving Needs for Innovative Billing and Revenue Management Solutions and Services

The constant urge and requirement for providing rich communication services and improved high-quality customer experiences are cajoling telecom billing and revenue management solution and services providers to further develop such solutions and services, which are compatible and at-par for full filling the dynamic requirement and demand of end-users with improved scalability, flexibility, and functionality. Efficient and flexible billing and revenue management solutions help the CSP’s to monetize the data and service usage further, providing company with improved real-time data analytical capabilities and efficiency to channelize their revenue streams by further providing customized solutions. It also helps CSPs to efficiently manage the growing subscriber’s billing and charging processes through an effective single platform.

