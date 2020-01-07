Thermal Printing Market Latest Technology, Global Demand, Revenue, Business Outlook 2020 – 2025

Thermal Printing Market 2019 Size, Trends, and Application with Top Key Players

The global Thermal Printing market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Thermal Printing volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermal Printing market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Thermal Printing in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Thermal Printing manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Competitive Landscape

The global Thermal Printing market is consolidated, with top players accounting for the major share of the market demand. The top market players include Zebra Technologies, Honeywell International, Seiko Epson Corporation, SATO Holdings Corporation, Star Micronics, Bixolon, Brother International Corporation, Citizen Holdings, TSC Auto ID Technology, Toshiba TEC Corporation and Others.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Label & Tag Printer

Mobile Printer

Point of Sale Printer

Kiosks & Ticket Printer

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

