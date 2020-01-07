Tourniquet Devices Market (8% CAGR) 2019-2027: Global Industry Size, Market Share, Growth Opportunities and Revenue

Research Nester has recently announced new market demand assessment research titled ” Tourniquet Devices Market -Demand, Opportunity, Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2019 – 2027″. The global Tourniquet Devices Market study provides a granular data and in-depth analysis on the current and future market situations that are crucial for the existing &new players in the market. Tourniquet Devices Market industry research is based on key factors like demand & supply analysis, commercial activities, research investments, pricing analysis, government initiatives & guidelines, driving forces in the market, roadblocks and segmentation based on the product viability.

“Tourniquet Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global tourniquet devices market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by application, by end user and by region.

According to the W.H.O., about 1.4 million people, 75% of whom were men, were killed due to road accidents in 2016.

The market for tourniquet devices is anticipated to witness a significant growth during the forecast period of 2019-2027 on account of increasing number of accident-related injuries among people across the globe. Tourniquet devices are used during the cases of surgical procedures, medical emergencies or for rehabilitation purposes. They compress the veins and arteries and restrict the blood flow, thereby controlling the blood pressure according to the desired level.

The tourniquet devices market is estimated to record a CAGR of about 8% and witness a significant growth in the market size during the forecast period. The market is segmented by product type, by application, by end user and by region. Out of these segments, the end user segment is further segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others. The hospital segment is anticipated to significantly raise the demand for the tourniquet devices which can be attributed to the growing number of accidents and chronic disorders across the world.

The market in the North America region is estimated to witness highest growth on account of growing technological advancements in the healthcare sector. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases among them is another factor leading to the market growth in this region. The major growth drivers for the tourniquet market include increasing incidences of emergency situations and accidents. The rising number of accidents are honing the demand for tourniquet devices, thereby boosting the growth of the market.

However, risk of infection due to repeated usage of the same tourniquet device acts as a threat to the market. Additionally, the improper usage of these devices might cause damage to the blood vessels which is estimated to operate as a key restraint to the growth of the tourniquet devices market over the forecast period.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global tourniquet devices market which includes company profiling of Delfi Medical, Hammarplast Medical AB, Stryker, Ulrich Medical, Zimmer Biomet, VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, RevMedx, Pyng Medical, Rudolf Riester GmbH, AneticAid. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global tourniquet devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

