UAE IoT Market by Component Market Key Players Analysis, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast up to 2026

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a collection of interrelated computing devices, mechanical or virtual machines, objects, and individuals that have unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to generate, exchange and consume data over a network without needing human-to-human or computer-to-computer communication. IoT has developed from the convergence of wireless technologies, micro-electromechanical systems, microservices and the internet. IoT enables companies to automate processes and minimize labour costs. Features like ability to access information at any time, enhancing communication between devices, automate task that helps to improve quality and performance sue to which it is widely adopting in every industry such as healthcare, finance, retail, manufacturing and others.

The major factors that are driving the growth of Internet of Things (IoT) market are growing adoption of IoT technology in various application areas including smart cities, smart manufacturing, logistics, transportation, etc. In addition, due to increasing government initiative and investment to build smart cities is further fuelling the market growth. For Instance, in Oct 2018, the pilot phase of the five-year plan for Smart Cities and Artificial Intelligence has launched by the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities in Abu Dhabi. Dubai Expo 2020 is expected to fuel the development of smart city in UAE will also provide a proving ground to implement IoT devices to collect information. Moreover, technological advancement, increasing penetration of cloud-platform along with increasing demand for machine intelligence and surging adoption of various wearable technology applications are accelerating the IoT market growth in UAE. However, data security and privacy concern are restraining the IoT market growth in UAE.

Various notable players in the UAE IoT market include AT&T, Inc, ZTE Corporation, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, GSM Association, Cisco Systems, Inc, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. and among others.

The UAE IoT market has been segmented on the basis of component, node component and application. Based on component market is categorized into software, service and platform. Software is further segmented into real time streaming analytics, security, data management, remote monitoring and others. Services is further segmented into deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and consulting. Platform is further segmented into device management application management, network management, and cloud platform. On the basis of node component, market is segmented into processor, sensor and connected IC. Based on the application market is segmented into Indoor and Outdoor. Based on the end-user, the market is categorized into Building and Automation, Smart Energy and Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Connected Healthcare, Smart Mobility and Transportation, Government and Defense, Agriculture, Banking and Financial Services, and Others.

