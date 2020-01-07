Wide-bandgap Semiconductor Market Historical Analysis, Technology, Segmentation, Application, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

Wide bandgap semiconductor are the semiconductor materials which have a large bandgap as compared to normal semiconductors i.e. bandgap between 2-4eV. Wide bandgap semiconductors show properties that fall between semiconductors and insulators. Wide bandgap semiconductor devices are capable of operating at much higher temperatures, voltages and frequencies than typical semiconductors and therefore have a wide range of industrial applications.

This market research report provides a comprehensive picture on “Wide-bandgap Semiconductor Market”, from the global viewpoint, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players operating in the “Wide-bandgap Semiconductor Market”.

Companies Mentioned:-

Cree, inc.

Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.

FUJITSU Limited

GaN Systems

Infineon Technologies

MICROSEMI (Microchip Technology Inc.)

Mitsubishi Electric

Qorvo, Inc

Toshiba Corporation

United Silicon Carbide, Inc

The global wide bandgap semiconductor market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based type, the market is segmented as on aluminum nitride, boron nitride, silicon carbide, gallium nitride. On the basis of application the market is divided into it & telecommunication, automotive, defense and aerospace, consumer electronics, and others.

Detailed segmentation of the market, on the basis of Type and Application and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. It also provides the market size and estimates a forecast from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Wide-bandgap Semiconductor market.

