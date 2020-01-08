Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market Research Report by 2019-2025 | At a CAGR Value of 5.97%

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient is a substance used for the manufacturing of finished pharmaceutical product and designed to furnish pharmacological activity or have a direct effect on the mitigation, cure, diagnosis, and prevention of disease.

BlueWeave Consulting review study of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market anticipated to reach US$ XXX Million with a significant CAGR of 5.97% in the forecast period of 2015-25. Price is one of the growth driving factor for generic drug adoption in the forecast period of 2019-25, in comparison with brand name analogue the prices of generic drugs are cheaper with the same standards followed by innovator drugs such as safety, efficacy, and quality.

Significant growth in prevalence of cardiovascular, chronic and infectious diseases coupled with an increasing pattern of an unhealthy lifestyle and growing geriatric population enhance the demand of generic drug market (in terms of sales) in the developing countries.

Captive (In-house) manufacturing holds the largest market share of active pharmaceutical ingredient market in the forecast period

To uphold in the highly competitive landscape, the upcoming players are investing in innovative product launches with in-process R&D. Economic benefits and prevent technology leakage followed by the trend of maintaining active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing with the integration in pharmaceutical supply chain propel the growth of captive (In-house) manufacturers in the forecast period. The major advantages of active manufacturing are flexibility, customisation, rapid testing of prototypes, and lower cost when producing in small volumes. The significant growth rate in spending of healthcare is one the factor driving the growth of captive manufacturing in active pharmaceutical ingredient market during the forecast period of 2019-25.

Growing demand for CVD drugs is the growth driven factor for active pharmaceutical ingredient market during the forecast period

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market is getting a boost from the growing prevalence of cardiovascular, chronic, and infectious diseases coupled with the increasing trend of an unhealthy lifestyle and growing geriatric population. CVD is emerging as the lucrative therapeutic segment for innovative and generic drug manufacturing companies in terms of CVD drug consumption by end-users in the forecast duration. Increasing adoption rate of generic medicine in the developing countries drive the global medical spending in generic drug segment. Increasing demand for low-cost CVD generic drug market is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth rate in the forecast period of 2019-25.

Scope of the Report

By Manufacturer

Captive (In-house) API Manufacturing

Merchant (Contract) API Manufacturing

By API (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) Type

Synthetic Chemical API

Biotech/Biological API

Plant Extracts API

High-potency API

Classical Fermentation API

By Drug

Branded or Innovative Prescription Drugs

Generic Prescription Drugs

over-the-counter (OTC) Drugs

Others

By Therapeutic Area

Anti-infective Drugs

Metabolic Disorders Drugs

Cardiovascular Drugs

Oncology Drugs

Central Nervous System Drugs

Respiratory Diseases Drugs

Other

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma

Abbott Laboratories

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Novartis AG

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Other Prominent Players

