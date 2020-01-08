Aero-engine Market Size 2020 – 2025: Why It Is Important? and key Manufacturers | GE, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce

Los Angeles, United State, 08 January 2020– – QY Research has recently published a research report titled, [Aero-engine Market Research Report] assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the Aero-engine market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. The global Aero-engine market is expected to augment in the forecast period owing to various drivers and opportunities that lie in the ever-growing market. This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments.

The various contributors involved in the Aero-engine Market include manufacturers: GE, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls-Royce, Safran, …

Global Aero-engine Market: Segment Analysis

The Aero-engine market has various segments such as applications, end users, and products. These help in determining the growth of a particular segment of a Aero-engine market. The readers can assess why a certain segment is performing better than the other and then make strategic investments. The type segment includes sales value for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025. The application segment includes sales by volume and consumption for the forecast period of 2014 to 2025.

Market Size Split by Type:

Piston Engine, Gas Turbine Engine, Other Engine

Market Size Split by Application:

Commercial Aircrafts, Military Aircrafts

Global Aero-engine Market: Regional Analysis

Different regions of the global Aero-engine market influence growth differently. Various factors such as economic growth, technological developments, government policies, availability of labor, and others are compared with each to determine which region will outperform other. The regions included in this report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Table of Contents:

1 Aero-engine Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Aero-engine

1.2 Aero-engine Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Aero-engine Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Piston Engine

1.2.3 Gas Turbine Engine

1.2.4 Other Engine

1.3 Aero-engine Segment by Application

1.3.1 Aero-engine Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Commercial Aircrafts

1.3.3 Military Aircrafts

1.4 Global Aero-engine Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Aero-engine Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Aero-engine Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Aero-engine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Aero-engine Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Aero-engine Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Aero-engine Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Aero-engine Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Aero-engine Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Aero-engine Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Aero-engine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Aero-engine Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Aero-engine Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Aero-engine Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Aero-engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Aero-engine Production

3.4.1 North America Aero-engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Aero-engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Aero-engine Production

3.5.1 Europe Aero-engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Aero-engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Aero-engine Production

3.6.1 China Aero-engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Aero-engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Aero-engine Production

3.7.1 Japan Aero-engine Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Aero-engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Aero-engine Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Aero-engine Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aero-engine Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Aero-engine Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Aero-engine Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Aero-engine Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Aero-engine Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Aero-engine Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Aero-engine Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Aero-engine Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Aero-engine Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Aero-engine Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Aero-engine Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Aero-engine Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Aero-engine Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Aero-engine Business

7.1 GE

7.1.1 GE Aero-engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Aero-engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 GE Aero-engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Pratt & Whitney

7.2.1 Pratt & Whitney Aero-engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Aero-engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Pratt & Whitney Aero-engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Rolls-Royce

7.3.1 Rolls-Royce Aero-engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Aero-engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Rolls-Royce Aero-engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Safran

7.4.1 Safran Aero-engine Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Aero-engine Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Safran Aero-engine Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Aero-engine Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Aero-engine Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Aero-engine

8.4 Aero-engine Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Aero-engine Distributors List

9.3 Aero-engine Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Aero-engine (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Aero-engine (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Aero-engine (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Aero-engine Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Aero-engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Aero-engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Aero-engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Aero-engine Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Aero-engine

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Aero-engine by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Aero-engine by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Aero-engine by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Aero-engine

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Aero-engine by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Aero-engine by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Aero-engine by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Aero-engine by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Continued..

