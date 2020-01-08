Australia Liquid Fertilizer Market Outlook 2024 by Manufacturers, Demand, Production, Consumption and Revenue Analysis

Australia liquid fertilizers market reached USD 488.7 Million in terms of value in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 645.8 Million by the end of 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. Moreover, the australia liquid fertilizers market accounted for 351.5 thousand tonnes in 2016 in terms of volume and is expected to reach 431.0 thousand tonnes, expanding at a CAGR of 2.8% over the forecast period.

Factor such as rising demand for innovative methods and high adaption of liquid fertilizers and enhancement in the technology of liquid fertilizers are likely to strengthen the growth of australia liquid fertilizers market over the forecast period. Australia liquid fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of crop type into grain, horticulture, irrigated crops and others, out of which, grain liquid fertilizers segment with 48.3% share is anticipated to have the largest share by 2024. In the terms of volume, the grain liquid fertilizers segment accounted for 148.7 thousand tonnes in 2016 and is forecasted to reach 194.8 thousand tonnes by the end of 2024.

Australia liquid fertilizers market is segmented on the basis of mode of applications into starter solutions, foliar application, fertigation, injection into soil and aerial applications. Foliar application liquid fertilizers (52.0% market value share in 2016) occupied the largest market of australia liquid fertilizers. Further, foliar application liquid fertilizers market is anticipated to reach USD 313.9 Million by the end of 2024 from USD 254.1 Million in 2016

