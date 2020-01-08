Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market, CAGR of around 30.12%, Asia Pacific Markets, Market Economy, Recent Changes and Developments in the Market, 2019-2027

Research Nester has released a report titled”Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″which also includes some of the prominent market analyzing parameters such as industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth comparisons, market share comparisons, BPS analysis, SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Pew Research Center, in one of its statistics stated that smartphone ownership in the U.S. reached 81% in February 2019 from 35% in May 2011. Additionally, Bureau of Labor Statistics of the United States Department of Labor, in one of its statistics stated that for leisure activity, around 2.8 hours per day was spent by users in the year 2018.

The statistics portray the increasing time spent by users in TVs and smartphones as a part of their leisure activity. Rise in smartphone ownership and TV viewers worldwide is also raising the demand for personalized contents. Electronics manufacturing companies are increasingly embedding automatic content recognition technology in smart devices to help measure a specific show’s audience viewership in real time.

Increasing integration of ACRs across electronic devices coupled with the rising need amongst brands to provide customized advertising content based on the users viewing preference, all of these factors together are anticipated to contribute significantly towards the growth of the global ACR market.

Additionally, increasing integration of ACR technology in smart phones and smart TVs, along with the increasing deployment of ACR technologies by media companies for applications, such as, broadcast monitoring, audience measurement and others and the rising demand for real-time moment marketing, all of these factors are anticipated to promote the growth of the global ACR market.

The global ACR market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 30.12% during the forecast period, i.e. 2019-2027. The market is segmented by vertical into media & entertainment, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, defense & public safety, consumer electronics, e-commerce, education, automotive, avionics and others. Among these segments, media & entertainment sub-segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share on the back of growing demand for streaming of DVRs, Video on Demand and over-the-top media channels across all screens.

Geographically, the global ACR market is segmented by five major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, out of which, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to hold largest market share owing to rapid adoption of technology enabled smart devices, rise in the technological advancements in the regions across nations, such as, Australia, China, Japan, India and others, along with other factors, for instance, increasing population, rising mobile users, mounting popularity of BYOD technology and prosperous IT & telecommunication among others.

However, concerns for security of data as well as data privacy with the increasing rate of cybercrimes worldwide is estimated to act as a barrier to the growth of the global ACR market.

This report also studies existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global ACR market, which includes profiling of Apple Inc. AAPL, -0.47%, Audible Magic Corporation, Kantar Media, Digimarc Corporation DMRC, +0.09%, Signalogic Inc., Vobile Group Limited (hkg:3738), VoiceInteraction SA, ACRCloud Limited, Nuance Communications Inc. NUAN, +0.44%, and Beatgrid Media B.V.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which comprises of business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. Conclusively, the report titled”Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) Market – Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027“, analyses the overall global ACR industry to help new entrants to understand the details of the market. In addition to that, this report also guides existing players looking for expansion and major investors looking for investment in the global ACR market in the near future.

