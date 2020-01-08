Bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market is anticipated to reach a Value at CAGR of almost 6.7% by the End of 2025

Biopharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of biopharmaceutical, surgical and medical supplies, and other products needed to support health specialist, nurses, and dental care providers.

BlueWeave Consulting review study of Bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market anticipated to reach US$ Million with a significant CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2015-25. Global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market is basically segmented into cold chain logistics and non-cold chain logistics. A large share of global health segment growth in the past century can be attributed to innovative Bio-pharmaceutical products. To improve the patient’s daily lives the pharmaceutical companies start investing more in the research and development segment which is the key growth driven factor for the export import of Bio-pharmaceutical product in Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market. The increasing use of biologics and the demand of Cold chain logistics is expected to witness the significant growth over the forecast period 2019-25.

Enhancement in the production rate of biologics, hormone medications, vaccine, complex proteins and temperature specific bio products that require cold chain shipment has additionally witnessed a significant growth in Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market: competitive landscape

Some of the major industry players are Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker FedEx, AmerisourceBergen, UPS (Marken), XPO Logistics, Panalpina, VersaCold, Agility, DSV and other prominent players.

Cold chain logistics holds the largest market share of Bio-pharmaceutical logistics in the forecast period

Expansion in the demand for cellular therapies, vaccines and blood products in the Bio-pharmaceutical industry driving the growth of Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market across the globe. The extension of the cold chain logistics via. air transportation is being the fastest way of shipping pharmaceutical products with negligible product damage, which is highly desired for transporting temperature-sensitive biologic drugs and vaccines. In comparison with other mode of cold logistics transportation the largest share is marked by air transportation with all the required precision in the transportation.

In the overall Bio-pharmaceutical logistic market, the mode of air logistic is anticipated to highly expand in the forecasted duration. Countries across the globe are securing their rules and regulations to ensure the proper transportation of pharmaceutical shipments. This has constrained key players to explore innovative technologies to pace up with international standards and guidelines and drive the growth of global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

Investment & high sales value of innovative drugs is the growth driven factor for Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market during the forecast period

In the overall pharma market, significant share is shared by Bio-pharmaceuticals industry which generate a global revenue of USD $XXX Million. The efficacy and safety of Bio-pharmaceutical products, allow pharma companies to regulate high sales for innovative drugs in the global market. High sales drive the demand of global export import of Bio-pharmaceutical product in the Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market.

The investment rate in R&D segment of Bio-pharmaceutical industry reflect a significant growth in the past years, simultaneously there are number of in-process research across the globe. Expansion in the cold chain logistic mode is one of the key growth reflecting factors for the Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market in the forecast period. North America entered in the global Bio-pharmaceutical market with growth driven factor such as technology advancement, advancement of warehousing and transportation in the supply chain and anticipated to expand the North America Bio-pharmaceutical logistics market in the upcoming years.

Growth drivers

Strong biopharmaceutical sales coupled with rapidly growing biopharmaceutical industry

Biopharmaceuticals industry currently generates global revenues of $162 billion, making up about 20 percent of the pharma market. The efficacy and safety of biopharmaceutical products, combined with their ability to address previously untreatable conditions, allows pharma companies to command high sales for innovative drugs in the global market. Strong demand of global export import of these drug is the main driven factor for Biopharmaceutical Logistic industry in the entire globe in the current and forecasted duration.

High investments in the biopharmaceutical innovations and advancements

In 2011 alone, pharmaceutical companies invested over USD $134 billion on research and development (R&D) of new vaccines and medicines to improve patients’ daily lives. Despite the growing scientific and regulatory challenges of the past decade, over 342 new medicines have been introduced since 2002. A large proportion of the global health gains seen over the past century can be attributed to innovative biopharmaceutical product logistic market globally.

Restraints

High cost of transportation

Alliance of factors and economic developments lies behind the rising transportation costs. The demand-supply imbalance of freight transport services and oil prices, is a repercussion of trade growth that has outpaced the availability of transport services to such an extent that it has led to serious issues of congestion and capacity constraint in the global biopharmaceutical logistics market. Companies have made significant improvements to manufacturing, service and maintenance operations through innovative techniques: eliminating waste, variability and inflexibility in their systems and reducing costs by up to 50% in the process. The operations of companies can save approximately 20-50% in warehousing and up to 40% in transportation.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the Global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Bio-pharmaceutical logistics Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Logistic Type

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

By Product Type

Generic Drugs

Branded Drugs

By Mode of Transportation

Air Shipping

Sea Shipping

Road Shipping

Rail Shipping

By Retail Format

Specialty stores

Hyper markets

Departmental Stores

Other Retailers

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with a detailed classification?

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

