CAGR +1.20%, Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds Market to 2026 Expansion of Market Projected to be Supported by Significant Investment | Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market’s major players being: Honda, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor, Yamaha, Suzuki, Haojue, Loncin Holding, Lifan Industry, Luoyang Northern Enterprises Group, Guangzhou DaYun Motorcycle, Zongshen Industrial Group, Chongqing Yinxiang Motorcycle, Wuyang-Honda Motors, JINYI MOTOR, Sundiro Honda Motorcycle, Qianjiang Group, Piaggio, Kwang Yang (Kymco), Kawasaki.

Motorcycles are two wheeled motor vehicles for transporting one or two riders. Mopeds were traditionally equipped with pedals and the name itself is an amalgamation of motor and pedal.A scooter, like a moped, usually has a step-through frame however it’s the engine that sets it apart.

With the market focus transfer to India and Far East, which enjoyed the fastest growth rate in the last several years, the price of motorcycle is in decreasing trend as the market share of entrancing products is larger.

In the last several years, India motorcycle market enjoyed the fastest growth rate, becoming the largest market in recent years. In 2017, India represent 34.72% sales market share, followed by Far East with market share of 32.73%. Besides, India is also the largest supplier of motorcycle over China.

Segmented by the product type, with the problems of traffic congestion and environmental protection gradually emerging, people are more inclined to ride Scooters and Mopeds, but the country will also introduce a variety of policies to restrict motorcycles to travel at will, so we expect the rise will slow down later.

The global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market was 50000 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 54300 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Motorcycles

Scooters

Mopeds

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Residential

Commercial

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Motorcycles, Scooters and Mopeds market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

