CAGR +12.30%, Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations by Key players – Hunter Industries, Toro, Rain Bird

The report concludes with the profiles of the Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market’s major players being: Hunter Industries, Toro, Rain Bird, Scotts Miracle-Gro, HydroPoint Data Systems, Galcon, Weathermatic, Skydrop, GreenIQ, Rachio, Calsense, Netafim, Orbit Irrigation Products.

Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller is a process to supplement precipitation by artificial means, with the goal of maintaining soil moisture during the growing seasons of turf and ornamental plants. It also provides an artificial supply of water to parks, private and public gardens, and sporting grounds such as ovals and bowling greens. Smart controllers help to provide a healthy, beautiful landscape while reducing water use. This not only saves water, but also reduces costs for the homeowner.

The global Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market was 180 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 420 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Non-Agriculture Smart Irrigation Controller in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Weather-based Controllers

Sensor-based Controllers

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Golf Courses

Commercial

Residential

