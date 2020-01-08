CAGR +12.50%, Manuka Honey Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2026 | Analysis by Comvita, Watson & Son, Manuka Health

“

Los Angeles, United State, January 2020: The Global Manuka Honey market report offers a thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of prominent market leaders and business strategy adopted by participants along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. It is a pervasive research study, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the Manuka Honey market that would help the industry leaders to run the business more effectively. The research study provides market introduction, Manuka Honey market definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Manuka Honey market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

The report concludes with the profiles of the Manuka Honey market’s major players being: Comvita, Watson & Son, Manuka Health, Pure Honey New Zealand, Arataki Honey, Streamland, Ora Honey, Capilano, Nature’s Way.

Manuka honey, produced in Australia and New Zealand by bees that pollinate the Manuka bush, is one of the most unique and beneficial forms of honey in the world. The honey is commonly sold as an alternative medicine. There are many Manuka honey uses that range from healing sore throats and digestive illnesses, to curing Staph infections and gingivitis

Despite the presence of competition problems, the global recovery trend is clear, Manuka Honey retains its advantage in produce, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Although sales of Manuka Honey brought a lot of opportunity, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not to enter into the Manuka Honey field.

The global Manuka Honey market was 940 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2160 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% between 2019 and 2026.

This report studies the Manuka Honey market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2026; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Manuka Honey in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Comvita

Watson & Son

Manuka Health

Pure Honey New Zealand

Arataki Honey

Streamland

Ora Honey

Capilano

Nature’s Way

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

UMF 5+

UMF 10+

UMF 15+

UMF 20+

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Digestion & Inflammation Treatment

Wound-care & Skincare Products

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Manuka Honey market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Manuka Honey market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Manuka Honey manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Manuka Honey with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Manuka Honey submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Manuka Honey are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Manuka Honey market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Manuka Honey market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

