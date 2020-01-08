CAGR +13.60%, Organic Apple Juice Market Extensive Growth Opportunities to be Witnessed by 2026 with Key Players – Martinelli’s Gold Medal, Eden Foods, Manzana Products

“

The report concludes with the profiles of the Organic Apple Juice market’s major players being: Martinelli’s Gold Medal, Eden Foods, Manzana Products, TreeTop, Mott’s, James White Drinks, Raikastamo, Uncle Matts, Egge Gård, Old Orchard Brands, Big B’s, Sonnländer, North Coast Organic, Profruit, Apple & Eve, Bioschaefer, Tianshui Greatwall Fruit Juice & Beverage, Voelkel, 24 Mantra.

Apple juice is a fruit juice made by the maceration and pressing of an apple. Organic apple juice is made from organic apple.

Organic apple juice is mainly made from organic apple. Compared with the conventional apple market, organic apple juice market is quite small. Although organic apple supply is sufficient, most of them go into the fresh fruit market. Less than 10% organic apple is used to produce juice.

The global production of the organic apple juice mainly concentrates in North America and Europe. The largest consumption regions are the two regions as well. In 2017, the two regions consumed 89.93% organic apple juice globally.

Besides, the organic apple juice industry lacks of industry giants. There are many producers in each region, however, they are all middle or small sized. The industry is relatively scattered.

The global Organic Apple Juice market was 101900 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 249300 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2019 and 2026.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Organic Apple Juice in these regions, from 2014 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

100% Pure Juice

Juice Concentrate

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Woman

Man

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Report Summary

4. Proximity Market Overview

-Introduction

-Drivers

-Restraints

-Industry Trends

-Porter& Five Forces Analysis

-SWOT Analysis

5. Proximity Market Review, By Product

6. Proximity Market Summary, By Application

7. Proximity Market Outline, By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

8. Competitive Overview

9. Company Profiles: Martinelli’s Gold Medal, Eden Foods, Manzana Products, TreeTop, Mott’s, James White Drinks, Raikastamo, Uncle Matts, Egge Gård, Old Orchard Brands, Big B’s, Sonnländer, North Coast Organic, Profruit, Apple & Eve, Bioschaefer, Tianshui Greatwall Fruit Juice & Beverage, Voelkel, 24 Mantra

10. Appendix

